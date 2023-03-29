KANE, Pa. — The Kane Area Logger Safety Committee will host the 54th Annual Logger & Sawmiller Safety Meeting on Tuesday at the Johnsonburg Firehall.
The event is the longest-running safety meeting of its kind in the nation, featuring a full day of professional development, networking and information.
The theme for 2023 is “Utilities Notification & Electrical Safety.” Presenters will include Kirk Kirkpatrick with PA 811 and William Leete with West Penn Power.
The SFI class will also focus on how to locate electric lines, who to contact in an emergency and contractor responsibilities. Kirkpatrick and Leete will also present.
Pre-registration and an administrative fee of $20 payable to PA SFI are required for those seeking a SFI continuing education credit. Register for the class at www.sfiofpa.org/register. Loggers, foresters, sawmillers, and other forest professionals are encouraged to attend, as this is a great way to earn SFI CE credits in a very responsive and motivating atmosphere.
The evening program requires no pre-registration, and kicks off with an Exhibitor Expo at 4:30 p.m., followed by a complimentary dinner at 5:30 p.m., and a safety presentation at 6:15 p.m. West Penn Power Electrical Safety trailer demonstration will begin at 3:30 p.m.
All loggers and forest professionals and their families are invited and welcomed to attend. For questions, contact Mike Hovatter at mhovatter@landvest.com or Amy Shields at ashields@ahug.com.