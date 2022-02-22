OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 54 new positive COVID-19 test results from Monday and Tuesday.
There were 19 new cases diagnosed on Monday and 35 more on Tuesday, Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the county’s public health director, said.
The new cases have pushed this month’s total to 998 cases, even as the number of cases from the highly transmissible omicron variant continues to drop.
There were more than 4,700 cases in January, a record. There were also 24 deaths last month, which was not a record. That record was set during February 2021 when there were 30 COVID-19 deaths. There have been four deaths this month, the last on Feb. 8.
The seven-day average positivity increased slightly from Monday’s 6.78% to 7.14% on Tuesday.
The southeast part of the county has reported 398 cases this month and a total of 8,106 cases. This is about 46% of the total for the county.
The southwest has 229 new cases this month for a total of 3,485, the northeast has 199 new cases this month and a total of 3,490 and the northwest had 172 cases so far in February for a total of 2,494.
Women have had 556 cases this month for a total of 9,197 and men have reported 442 cases in February for a total of 8,378.
Signs of the virus in decline are in evidence from the number of new cases over the past seven days declined from 144 on Monday to 118 cases for the previous week on Tuesday, and from the drop from 189.18 cases per 100,000 population over the previous seven days on Monday to 155.02 cases per 100,000 on Tuesday.
The county has recorded a total of 17,575 cases of the virus since March 2020. through Tuesday. There were 93 active cases on Tuesday, continuing a trend of under 100 active cases at a time.
Gov. Kathy Hochul reported the state’s average positivity had been below 2.5% for the past four days. Still, there were 32 deaths from COVID-19 across the state.
The governor addressed parents on Tuesday.
“While students are off for midwinter break, I encourage parents and guardians to take advantage of this time to consult with their pediatricians and make a plan to get their kids vaccinated and boosted,” the governor said. “More than 1.6 million children in New York State have already received the vaccine. The vaccine is doctor-approved and our best tool to stop the spread of COVID-19, so there’s no reason to delay any further.”
Watkins said there are 39,918 county residents who have completed their vaccine series and 43,212 people with at least one vaccine dose. That is 65.4% of the 18 and older population and 56.2% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
To receive free test kits from the federal government go online to: https://www.covidtests.gov/ Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.