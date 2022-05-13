OLEAN — Officials at Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce have set its 53rd annual clambake for Wednesday, June 8 at Lincoln Park.
“This festive gathering represents the traditional start of the summer season in our community and offers fun, fine food and prizes,” said Erica Dreher, GOACC membership coordinator. “Music, clams — and a bunch of other food — and loads of fun are also a part of the Clambake.”
The Old Library Restaurant will serve up raw clams, steamed clams, clam chowders and clams casino. The menu will also include beef on weck, Italian sausage, hot dogs, hamburgers, roasted chicken, macaroni salad, potato salad, pasta salad, assorted fruit, vegetables with dip and a sundae station. Draft beer from Sanzo Beverage and Wright Beverages will be available along with soft drinks and water.
Tickets are for chamber members and guests are $55 are if purchased by Tuesday, May 24. Cost jumps to $65 each on May 25. Non-chamber members can purchase tickets at $75 each. Payment is required upon purchase even if you cannot attend the clambake.
“The clambake was held in 2021 and Woodside Tavern did a tremendous job with most of COVID guidelines lifted,” said Meme K. Yanetsko, GOACC COO. “We are so excited to be able to bring back to back clambakes to the community.”
The chamber is committed to bringing a full slate of events to the community. GOACC’s top priority remains in the health and safety of guests, vendors, volunteers and all involved who help make these events happen.
For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the chamber at (716) 372-4433 or email clams@oleanny.com.