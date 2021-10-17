Cattaraugus County reported 53 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend as the county's seven-day average for positivity in testing was at 9.3%.
By contrast, New York state's overall seven-day average for positivity was 2.54% as of Saturday.
The county reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and another 15 on Sunday. There were 349 active cases as of Sunday, with 25 county residents hospitalized and 775 in contact quarantine.
Cattaraugus County's vaccination rate was 49.1% for residents receiving at least one dose of vaccine (43.1% are fully vaccinated), while nearly 75% of New Yorkers asa whole are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Nearly 13 million of New York’s 20 million residents are fully vaccinated, according to data released Saturday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
That's the seventh highest percentage of any state — below Vermont, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maine, Massachusetts and New Jersey.
"We are getting closer to the season of gathering with loved ones, and the best thing you can do to keep your loved ones safe is to get your vaccination," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a press release Sunday. "We hit a vaccination milestone of 85% of adult New Yorkers with their first dose, but we need to get it higher before the holiday season so we can celebrate with the best peace of mind."
While vaccination rates are highest in the southern and eastern part of New York state, vaccination rates are lowest in western and central counties: just 38% are fully vaccinated in Allegany County.
State health officials reported Sunday that Allegany County's seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 7.6%.
Across New York state, there were 2,115 residents hospitalized with the virus on Saturday — up three from the day before — with 459 patients in ICUs.
There were 28 new deaths reported on Saturday, increasing the total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC to 57,288.