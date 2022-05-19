OLEAN — There were 52 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Cattaraugus County Health Department Thursday.
That brings the pandemic total in the county to 19,872. There are 422 active cases in the county as of Thursday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker shows Cattaraugus County’s average positivity over the seven days ending May 15 to be 15.8%.
There have been 10 new hospital admissions for COVID over the past seven days, a slight increase over the previous seven-day period.
The county remains in the medium category, while much of New York state is in the high range.
The CDC recommends people in the medium range:
• Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.
• Get tested if you have symptoms.
• Wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19.
• Wear a mask on public transportation.
You may choose to wear a mask at any time as an additional precaution to protect yourself and others. If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider wearing a mask indoors in public and taking additional precautions.
Of the 52 new cases Thursday, 15 of the residents were vaccinated and 37 were unvaccinated.
Another 24 residents reported positive results from at-home COVID-19 test kits, according to Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins. There have now been 2,026 people to report positive results from the at-home kits.
The southeast part of the county maintained its wide lead in COVID-19 cases, 9,120. That compares to 3,923 in the southwest, 3,946 in the northeast and 2,883 in the northwest.
Women have represented 10,376 cases, while 9,496 men have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.