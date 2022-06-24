OLEAN — For the first time, an alumni class from Olean High School will celebrate an official 70th reunion this weekend.
With high school graduations going on over the next couple of days, the Olean High School Alumni Association is holding its annual dinner tonight at St. Bonaventure University.
The association will celebrate three 50-year classes — 1970, ’71 and ’72 because of COVID-19 — as well as classes ending in 2’s and 7’s. A member of the class of 1939 also plans to attend.
Meanwhile, individual classes will host their own reunions once again this weekend.
More than a dozen members of the Class of 1952, who are about 87 or 88 years old, are looking forward to getting together Saturday for a luncheon at The Old Library Restaurant. The last time the class got together was for their 65th reunion in 2017.
“We don’t think it’s ever been celebrated before by any classes,” said Ray Sader, a ’52 alum.
“Ray’s class or even my class don’t really have anything in common with the younger ones,” said Jane Taylor Sader, a ’58 alumna and Ray’s wife.
Jane Sader helped to organize the reunion, taking over from another ’52 alumna, Mary McCoy Marks.
Sader said Marks has worked tirelessly as class coordinator for many years and was also the OHS Alumni coordinator for the “over 50 classes” for many years. It was Marks who initially wanted to get the class together for this monumental occasion.
“Mary, with the 70th coming up, had said to Ray, ‘I’d like to have another get-together, even if it’s only three people,’” Jane Sader said. “I’ve done it before with my Class of 1958, so I told her to send me the list and I’ll see what I can do.”
At last count, 17 class members and six significant others plan to attend the luncheon. Out of more than 210 who graduated, about 70 are still alive, Jane Sader said.
“Ray has stayed in touch with some of his close classmates, and there have been a number of them who have stayed in Olean,” she said.
Although many attendees live in the region, others will be making a trip out of the occasion, with one couple coming from the New York City area.
Some class members may see each other around town or catch up on the phone after this, but the Saders said this may be the last milestone reunion for the ’52 graduates. Jane Sader said organizing an event like this takes a lot of work, especially if there are 200 classmates to track down and invite.
“A lot of them wanted to travel, but being at a distance or illness or infirmness or lack of travel, it’s difficult when you’re at that age,” Ray Sader said.
Many parties have been held by the Class of 1952 over the decades. Jane Sader said several were hosted by Jenny McCoy and Steve Karie, and Elaine Fie Rockey had a well-attended party at her home in Allegany. For the 50th reunion in 2002, Bill Campbell put on a chicken BBQ.
“They all have good memories, and it seemed as if the same ones would always come back for reunions,” she said.
“We get to see the people who are going to come back and hear their stories, and sometimes you’re amazed,” said Ray Sader.
Expected to attend the luncheon are Duane and Marian Anderson, Lois Davie McAllister, Alfred Eade, Robert and Carolyn Eade, Gloria Follett Preston, Emma Lou Forness Granger, Merrill and Murial Frable, Grace Franzi Yatzkanic, Robert and Beth Hopkins, Hope Hunter and Bob Brown, Helen Love Perugini, Mary McCoy Marks, Ray and Jane Sader, Nancy Suda Arnold, Carol Wilbur Nenno, Gary Williams and Jenny McCoy Kane.