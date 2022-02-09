OLEAN — Shortly after Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the lifting of the state indoor mask mandate on Wednesday, Cattaraugus County reported another 51 residents were diagnosed with COVID-19.
The indoor mask mandate, which expires Thursday, does not include schools, which will be re-examined next month.
The new cases pushed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the county since March 2020 to 17,190. Twenty-seven of the new cases were people who had been vaccinated and 24 were unvaccinated. It’s not known whether any of those who were vaccinated had been boosted.
The health department is currently following 181 active cases. The county’s positivity on Wednesday was 10%.
There is 55.2% of the population who are fully vaxed and 20,500 who have received a booster shot of the vaccine.
The southeastern part of the county has now reported 7,947 cases, or 46.2% of the county total, including 18 new cases.
In the northeast, where there were 13 new cases, the total is now 3,414; in the southwest, with 10 new cases there are 3,412 cases and in the northwest, where there are 10 new cases there have now been a total of 2,417 cases.
Thirty of the new cases were men, who now total 8,189 of the cases and 21 were women who now total 9,001 cases.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
To receive free test kits from the federal government go online to: https://www.covidtests.gov/ Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.