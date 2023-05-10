SALAMANCA — Salamanca City Central School District residents will head to the high school gymnasium Tuesday to vote on a $51.2 million budget for the 2023-24 school year with no increase to the tax levy.
Also on the ballot is the election of two Board of Education seats. Lifelong city resident and alumna Traci Pacini is the only candidate listed with other write-in candidates vying for the seats.
The proposed budget is a roughly 8% increase over the present $47.4 million spending plan. With a comparable inflation rate since this time last year, Karen Magara, assistant superintendent for finance and operations, said the district wasn’t surprised by the increase.
“Given price increases across the board, I feel really good about this number,” she said. “We’ve taken a look anywhere and everywhere if we can reduce anything, but the price increases are killing everybody.”
However, the tax levy will remain at $250,000 for another year, a constant for district residents in recent budgets and down from more than $3 million a decade ago.
“I don’t expect that to change unless something happens that starts to affect it that we have to look at things differently,” Magara said. “I think we should remain at $250,000 for who knows how long.”
More than half of the district’s revenues come from state aid, including about a $3 million boost in Foundation Aid. A quarter of the budget is from indigenous contracts for tuition/transportation and another 10% in Impact Aid.
“It’s nice to finally be at even keel with the other districts across the state that have been at their full Foundation Aid for years,” Magara said. “We’re doing well as far as interest income is concerned, well above where we expected to be at this point.”
For expenditures, the programming component — making up about 77% of the budget — is $39.58 million, a $4.26 million increase. Comprising 13% of the budget, the capital component totals $7.13 million, a roughly $767,000 increase. The final 10% makes up the administrative component, which totals $5.27 million, about a $289,000 increase.
“The only thing that will look out of place would be security, just because we’ve done quite a few different things,” Maraga said. “If you look back and compare it across the board, I think we’re pretty even with everything else given increases based on collective bargaining agreements and such.”
Among the notable funding choices are new playground equipment for Prospect Elementary and school supplies for all students and teachers.
“We’re just moving along,” Magara added. “We’re not implementing anything off-the-wall, and we’re not dropping anything. There’s nothing fantastically new in here.”
Polls are open from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the high school gym at the Iroquois Drive campus.
Board of Education ElectionTwo at-large positions are up for election on the Board of Education. The candidate receiving the highest number of votes will be assigned the remainder of an unexpired term plus a five-year term, running May 17, 2023, to June 30, 2028. The candidate with the second highest number of votes will be assigned a five-year term, July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2028.
On the ballot is Traci Pacini, a lifelong district resident and school alumna. Pacini said she believes everyone deserves the opportunity to receive an education in a positive, welcoming environment that creates a culture of trust.
“The world’s most precious resources are our children,” she said. “As a board member, I will do my part to assist as many students as possible in having a successful academic year while they continue to grow, socially and emotionally.”
Pacini said she is willing to dedicate her time to bettering public education and looks forward to meeting new people and learning new things. Currently the assistant education director for the Seneca Nation on the Allegany Territory, Pacini said she’s had many opportunities to work with employees and program in the Salamanca school district.
“I have consistently attended the Board of Education meetings for the past four years, and I have also been an active participant in the Indigenous Education Committee,” she said. “In 2022, I became an active member of the Wellness Committee for the school district.”
Outside of the school and work, Pacini said she practices mindfulness and meditation, striving to matinain positive thoughts. She loves reading and enjoys camping with her family and traveling to new places and creating new experiences.
Pacini said she has nine grandchildren, five of whom attend Salamanca schools.