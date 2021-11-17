OLEAN — An increasing number of COVID-19 cases are popping up in Cattaraugus County schools this month.
In the roughly two months that public schools in the county have been testing since they opened, 503 students, teachers and staff have tested positive for the coronavirus. Of that number, 375 were students.
The positive tests led to hundreds more students, teachers and staff being quarantined and tested.
The 503 cases traced to schools represent nearly one-sixth of the total 3,006 cases reported in the county since Sept.1.
The Olean City School District has reported 28 students — two each at the East View and Washington West elementary schools, seven in the middle school and 17 in the high school. The district reported a combined 39 cases among students, teachers and staff.
Of the five teachers testing positive, two were at East View, one at Washington West and two in the middle school. There were also three staff members at the intermediate middle school testing positive, two at the high school and one at Washington West.
In the Allegany-Limestone district, there were a total of nine cases over the two-month period. One student in the elementary school and five students in the junior-senior high school tested positive.
Portville Central School reported a total of 49 cases including 23 elementary students and 12 in junior-senior high. There were also four elementary teachers and one in the junior-senior high.
At Hinsdale, a total of 47 cases were reported in K-12, including 38 students and six teachers.
In the Salamanca district, which has temporarily gone to remote instruction due to 51 positive cases and many in quarantine, 11 Seneca Elementary School, nine Prospect Elementary and 12 junior-senior high students tested positive. Also, seven elementary teachers and two from the junior-senior high also tested positive.
At Cattaraugus-Little Valley, there have been a total of 52 positive COVID-19 cases including 20 in the elementary school, 10 in the middle school and six in the high school. Two elementary teachers, three in the middle school and one in the high school also tested positive.
In Ellicottville, there have been a total of 29 cases including 10 elementary students and 14 junior-senior high students. One senior high teacher has also test positive.
Franklinville has reported a total of 28 cases including nine elementary students and 10 high school students. One elementary teacher and one from the high school also tested positive.
Randolph has reported 38 cases including 13 elementary students and 10 high school students. One elementary and one high school teacher also tested positive.
West Valley has reported only three positive cases in its testing — one student, one teacher and one staff member.
At Pioneer in Yorkshire, the largest school district in the county and which draws students from three counties, there have been a total of 91 cases since Sept. 13 when the first test results were reported.
Twenty-one of the positive students COVID-19 tests were from the two elementary schools in Delevan and Arcade, 23 were from the middle school and 29 from the high school. Six elementary school teachers, two from the middle school and four from the high school also tested positive for the coronavirus.
And at Gowanda, there have been a total of 67 COVID-19 cases: 10 elementary students, 19 in middle school and 12 at the high school. There were also one teacher in the elementary school, one in the high school and four in the middle school.
Cattaraugus County Health Department officials have been cooperating with school officials to provide Pfizer vaccine to students ages 5-11, which the FDA has recently approved. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for children ages 5-11 are awaiting FDA approval.
Several vaccination clinics are being offered this month, including some at schools for vaccine doses for ages 5-11.
Allegany-Limestone, for example, vaccinated 100 youths ages 5-11 on Monday. Last week, 40 kids ages 5-11 were vaccinated at Hinsdale Central School and another 30 were vaccinated in Delevan.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
Scheduled COVID-19 vaccination clinics through the end of the month:
Nov. 18 — Seneca Allegany Casino, 10 a.m. first dose and booster shots of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Nov. 18 — Salamanca School District, 4 p.m., first dose of Pfizer for ages 5-11.
Nov. 19 — Ellicottville Central School, 3 p.m., first dose of Pfizer for ages 5-11.
Nov. 20 — Portville Central School, 10 a.m., first dose of Pfizer for ages 5-11.
Nov. 23 — Gowanda Central School, 3:30 p.m., first dose of Pfizer for ages 5-11.
Nov. 29 — Cattaraugus-Little Valley School, 4 p.m., first dose of Pfizer for ages 5-11.
Nov. 30 — Bethany Lutheran Church, Olean, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: