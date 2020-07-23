OLEAN — Sewer lines dating back 100 years and illegal connections have been cited as the main cause for a sewage discharge in the Allegheny River during an abnormal rainstorm a week ago.
During a review of upcoming capital projects by the city’s strategic planning committee, Department of Public Works officials reported on the causes that led to a 64,000-gallon wastewater discharge into the Allegheny River a week ago.
At normal flow, said Brad Camp, water and sewer superintendent on Tuesday, the city typically sees about 4.5 million gallons of water in a day.
However, due to almost 2 inches of rain falling in an hour on July 16, “we had an instantaneous flow of 27 million gallons,” Camp said. That amount of rain overwhelmed the South Fourth Street lift station’s holding area, causing the water to bypass into the river.
Such rainfalls are not common, he added. “It’s what they call it a 50-year storm.”
That water should not be entering the sewer system to begin with, Camp said, but due to inflow and infiltration, the system received more water than it could handle.
The city operates two sewer systems, he explained. The storm sewer, which handles water from drains in streets and other areas, is independent of the sanitary sewer, which carries wastewater from homes and businesses to the wastewater treatment plant before treatment and release into the Allegheny.
However, many homes in the city built between 1890 and World War II still have cast iron pipes sticking out from the ground that were meant to feed rain gutters into the sanitary sewer system. In addition, water from sump pumps and basement drains in residential and commercial structures alike also flow into the sanitary sewer.
Such discharges are a violation of city code, and when properties are sold, such connections to the sewer must be disconnected.
However, many homes and business structures have not changed hands in many years, and as such have not been inspected for compliance.
In addition, old sewer pipes have degraded and allow for water to seep through the ground and infiltrate the lines.
How old?
“Some of our water lines are 80, 90, even 100 years old,” said DPW Director Bob Ring, noting the lines are made primarily out of ductile iron or even terracotta — a ceramic used when the sewer system was first built in the 1890s.
A system not originally designed to have sewage treated is also part of the problem — not until the 1930s did the city have a wastewater plant.
“Before that, sewage just poured right into the river on its own,” he said, noting the plant was built as an afterthought to the system — “and who knows what the engineering here was.
“I’m not trying to diminish what happened at all, but we’re fighting this backward development,” he added.
Camp and Ring agreed that enforcement of the sewer disconnects needs to pick up, and long-term replacement of water and sewer lines need to be prioritized.
But with around 100 miles each of water and sewer line — at a cost sometimes reaching more than $1 million per mile — the expenditures need to be prioritized based on survey results to see where to “get the most bang for the buck,” Ring said.
The city has a five-year sewer system project plan, Ring said, which was part of a 2003 consent order from the state to mitigate decades of waste discharges into the river — larger than the one a week ago occurred during most rainstorms that rolled through the city until the wastewater plant was recently renovated. Consent orders also require the city to invest at least $250,000 a year for decades into the sewer system to limit inflow and infiltration.
The city has been moving ahead with projects like relining the 4-foot corrugated metal pipe between the lift station and the treatment plant, but it has been slow going at $250,000 a year.
“Five years ago we started at the plant heading to Fourth Street — and we’re not there yet,” Ring said, adding that moving forward he would like to have outside consultants test and review the water and sewer lines in the rest of the city to see where needs the most attention.
THE REVIEW OF projects, said committee chairman John Crawford, D-Ward 5, was aimed at keeping the council better apprised of upcoming projects and allowing for longer-term planning in the future.
“I would really like to see the council take a more active approach,” he said, adding aldermen are the ones who decide on bonds and project funding.
In the update, Ring noted that there are four projects coming up this summer, not including rehabilitating the Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant entrance to city hall and annual street repaving work. Projects that have or will shortly begin include Walkable Olean Phase II on Main Street for $1.67 million, a $1.95 million project replacing the water line along the east end of Washington Street and repaving the street, a $742,000 project to construct a new Stardust water pump station, and a $575,000 project to improve fluoridation at the city’s water well site along the river.
Other projects coming up in the near future include Walkable Olean Phase III on East State Street, the South Olean Gateway project — a $3 million plan about half-funded by the Downtown Revitalization Initiative while other grants are being sought — and a $1.2 million siphon for wastewater across the South Union Street bridge to replace an underwater line now used.
The aldermen and Ring agreed that a focus should be put on the most efficient projects — those that take care of the biggest problems first — as the state Legislature approved the governor to cut up to 20% of state aid to municipalities this budget year due to lower tax receipts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
