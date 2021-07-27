OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported the death of the 109th county resident from COVID-19 on Monday.
A 50-year-old woman who was hospitalized developed respiratory failure and was unable to overcome her illness despite aggressive medical treatment, county Department of Health officials announced. It had been more than three weeks since the last COVID death in the county. There were 10 days earlier this month where no new COVID-19 cases were reported in the county.
The health department also reported three more residents had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Another cases was reported on Saturday. That brings to 5,769 the number of residents who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. There have been 5,633 people who have recovered.
The health department is following 27 active cases including four who are hospitalized. There are also 175 people in contact quarantine.
The new cases were two from the northwest part of the county where there have now been 700 cases, and one from the southeast part of the county where there have now been 3,106 cases. The northeast has reported 1,097 cases and the southwest has had 866 cases.
Monday’s positivity was zero, the seven-day rolling average was 2.2% and the 14-day average is 2.0%.
The cases have involved 3,076 women and 2,693 men. Most all of the recent cases have been among unvaccinated residents or residents who have not completed a vaccination series, local health officials point out.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, visit data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10.
Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins said there are 31,209 residents who have completed their vaccine series and 33,610 people with at least one vaccine dose. That’s 53.1% of the 18 and older population and 43.7% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.