OLEAN — The block around St. John’s church and school in North Olean was closed off for three days this week as emergency responders from across the region participated in a special series of training exercises.
While the details of this week’s training exercise could not be shared until close to the event, Olean Fire Chief Tim Richardson said Thursday that the federally funded course was quite remarkable.
The Active Threat Integrated Response Course (ATIRC) is a 24-hour performance level, direct delivery course designed to improve integration between law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services (EMS) in active shooter events.
Richardson said this course provides law enforcement officers with key medical skills based on tactical emergency casualty care (TECC) guidelines which can be used at the point of injury (POI) to increase the survivability of victims.
“The course also provides a model framework for law enforcement, fire and EMS to integrate responses during an active shooter event through the rescue task force concept using the Active Shooter Incident Management Checklist,” he said.
Instructors from Louisiana, Alabama, Texas, Florida and Arizona came to Olean to teach first responders from across Western New York, Richardson said. The class had 45 participants, 10 victims and was observed by members of the BOCES Criminal Justice Class as well as elected officials.
“The instructors involved commented to us how impressed they were with our community and the support we received in the planning and execution of this course,” he said.
The course has been designed to improve the safety and survivability of victims of active shooter and mass shooting events and increase the effectiveness, coordination and resource integration between law enforcement, fire, and EMS when responding to these events, Richardson said.
The course provider, National Center for Biomedical Research and Testing (NCBRT), is a member of the National Domestic Preparedness Consortium and is based out of Louisiana State University.
“On behalf of the City of Olean, we would like to thank the St. John’s parish for helping us plan, coordinate and host this very unique course to better prepare our local first responders in the event, God forbid, a mass casualty incident like this should ever occur in our area,” Richardson said.
The city departments expressed their thanks to The Hungry Burro, Trans Am Ambulance, Cattaraugus County Office of Emergency Services as well as the actors that volunteered their time to be victims on the day of the drill.
“We could not have pulled all this together without the help and support of our community partners as well as the patience from the neighbors in North Olean,” Richardson added.