Cattaraugus County recorded 50 total new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend as the county’s seven-day average for positivity in testing remained over 9%.
There were 27 new cases reported by the county health department Saturday and 23 new cases reported Sunday, increasing the county’s total cases to 8,313 since the beginning of the pandemic.
There were 457 active cases in county residents as of Sunday, while there were 52 residents hospitalized and 711 quarantined contacts. There have been 139 deaths of county residents due to the coronavirus.
Cattaraugus County continues to creep toward 50% of residents having received at least a single dose of vaccine (49.7%). Nearly 46% of county residents have received their series of vaccinations.
Medical experts across the nation have reported that the great majority of Americans who have died or have suffered severe complications due to COVID-19 in recent weeks and months have been unvaccinated.
In New York state, the seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus is 2.18%. As of Saturday, there were 1,842 New Yorkers hospitalized with COVID-19, down 22 from the day before, with 448 in ICUs.
There were 26 new deaths reported across the state Saturday, pushing the total reported to and compiled by the CDC to 57,913.
Nearly 88% of New York residents 18 and older have been vaccinated.