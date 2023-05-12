OLEAN — Those who cast a ballot in the Olean City School District on Tuesday will have five candidates to choose from for the three open school board seats.
Two seats are currently held by Andrew Caya and James Padlo. The third seat is a vacancy created by the resignation of Paul Hessney, which has been filled by the appointment of Rychelle Weseman.
The two candidates who receive the most votes will be elected to five-year terms commencing on July 1 and terminating June 30, 2028. The candidate who receives the third-highest number of votes will serve immediately after the election, upon filing the oath of office, until June 30, 2024.
The five registered candidates on the ballot are Ricky Bee, Andrew Caya, Alan Peters, Kevin Stevens and Rychelle Weseman.
In addition to the school board candidates, voters on May 16 will also cast their ballot for the 2023-24 school budget. The annual school budget vote and school board election will be held from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the Olean Intermediate Middle School music suite.
Candidate profiles submitted to the Times Herald are listed below in alphabetical order by last name. They have been edited for style and clarity.
RICKY BEE originally hails from Port Allegany, Pa., but has called Olean home for just under two decades. He and his wife have four children — the oldest graduated from Olean in 2022, the two in the middle attend OIMS and the youngest attends East View Elementary.
A graduate from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford with a bachelor’s degree in radiology and a master’s from Quinnipiac University in business analytics, Bee has worked in healthcare his entire career. He currently work as a senior business systems analyst for Optum Life Sciences.
“Throughout my professional career, I have had the opportunity to work with teams all around the world comprised of individuals with various backgrounds and real-world perspectives,” he said. “Though challenging, it has instilled in me the importance of finding common ground, adhering to my values, and formulating common sense solutions for complex issues and projects.”
As a parent, Bee said he feels the communication between parents, teachers and administrators needs to be more transparent. Since the pandemic, many parents in the community have expressed that they feel interactions with the school have become less personable and more difficult, he said.
“If the communication barrier is addressed, it would absolutely have a positive impact on the success of our children’s educational journey and bring the focus back to where it belongs, education,” he added.
If elected to the board, Bee said his focus will be to assist teachers with a curriculum they are proud of, saying it starts with them and ends with them. He said if the teachers are excited to teach, the kids will be excited to learn.
“The interaction between teachers and students is the most valuable asset any school system has,” he added.
Bee also said he believes they should prioritize attracting and retaining local talent. He said providing future educators an opportunity to come back home and be successful is not only a benefit to them, but a benefit to the community as well.
“If elected, I will bring a mindset, that as a member it’s my duty be accessible, approachable and to interact with the community that provided me the opportunity to serve them,” Bee said.
ANDREW CAYA is a lifelong Olean who attend Southern Tier Catholic School and graduated from Portville Central. He received his bachelor’s from St. Bonaventure University in computer science and mathematics. After working in information technology, Caya returned to his family’s business, Cayas Canopies, which he now manages.
Caya’s wife, Lauren, is an Olean graduate and teaches at East View Elementary. They have three boys, a freshman in the high school and two are at OIMS.
Caya said he’s been compelled to volunteer for programs and activities he’s passionate about, including as an assistant track and field coach for six years and on the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce committees and board over the past 15 years. He’s also volunteered with the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation board and Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels parish council.
“These volunteer opportunities have provided me the chance to contemplate organizational and local challenges and to work with many different community members to address those difficult concerns and make Olean better,” he said.
Caya said he’s happy to see work continuing on the ongoing capital project, including the turf field, the auditorium and music suite renovations in the high school nearing completion as well as additions at both elementary schools well underway.
However, he said the biggest issue the district is facing continues to be the after effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There was a level of trauma experienced by everyone during the last couple of years,” he said. “Though we all went through it together, each person’s traumatic experience was unique.”
Caya said the district still faces identifying students’ needs on an individual basis and addressing those needs. He said he’s pleased to see a lot of work being done to address the needs of the students to feel safe and that they belong, hoping that will lead to more student successes.
“With voter approval, I look forward wo welcoming student voices on the board this fall,” he added. “Having those students in the room will add another perspective and more quickly communicate student needs to the board level, allowing the board to address them more efficiently.”
Caya said he will continue to push for a more collaborative culture within the district, hoping parents entrust the district to provide a safe, nurturing environment for their children. He said it’s the board’s job, working with the administration, to ensure staff are provided the resources to identify the needs of each student and the communicative capabilities to address those needs with the parents and other district professionals.
“In the end, it is all about the students, and nurturing them to be well-rounded, civic-minded people who are ready to face the challenges and curveballs the world will throw at them,” Caya said.
ALAN PETERS has lived in the Olean area his entire life and attended Olean schools. Upon graduation, he went to work at American Olean Tile (Dal-Tile) until their eventual closing in 2012. Peters then attended Jamestown Community College and SUNY Empire, pursuing a degree in Human Resource Management.
Peters has been married for nearly 22 years to my high school sweetheart, Amber. They have three kids, Dakota, Xavier and Allyson, all of whom attended Olean schools until they felt compelled to homeschool them. He said the boys are both attending college now and their daughter is in 8th grade.
Peters said his family volunteers at a local soup kitchen in addition to owning their own businesses and have built a good rapport with our clients.
“I love listening to their stories and being able to share my own,” he said.
When people ask Peters why they decided to homeschool their children, they are eager to share their school experiences, good and bad.
“These conversations evoke different emotions, and I find myself thinking, ‘What if I could bring those conversations to the table and explore ways in which we could make our schools safer and offer a more supportive learning environment?’” he said.
One reasons Peters said he is running for a school board seat is because of the changes he’s seen in the school system from the time he attended to now and with he and his wife’s own experiences from when their children attended.
“Having been on both sides of the fence, as both a student and a parent, there are times when I have felt as though I didn’t have a voice much like many other parents or students,” he said.
Peters said it also concerns him that, while there is a diverse school community and continuing to work to be more welcoming to all, it seems there are some who focus on political agendas rather than academics.
“If elected I look forward to hopefully bringing back a sense of security for our kids, both physically and emotionally by providing a supportive academically focused environment so that our kids can successfully move forward into their future,” Peters said.
KEVIN STEVENS attended Olean schools from elementary through high schools, was a member of the National Honor Society and a three-sport athlete. He obtained a degree in Biomedical Sciences from SUNY at Buffalo in 2013 and then a doctorate of Physical Therapy from Daemen College in 2016. After graduating top of his class, Stevens moved back home and worked locally for three years before starting Focus Physical Therapy of Olean PC in 2019.
Stevens married his high-school sweetheart, Katlyn, and they have two children, Caleb, 5, and Adalynn, 4.
Stevens said he was fortunate to experience a vast array of learning and teaching styles in the every-changing education system throughout his educational career that will assist him with developing better ways to optimize the growth and development of every child.
“Similarly, my time as a business owner has afforded me a background in responsible spending, resource allocation and dedication to a cause,” he said. “I started Focus PT seven months before a pandemic and found ways to not only survive but to thrive, quadrupling my staff and putting on two additions to the facility during that time.”
After announcing he would be running for school board, Stevens said he heard countless stories of problems with the current state of the district. He said some of the biggest concerns are an increasing dropout rate, children paying to leave the district and excessive spending that has not equated to bettering the educational development of students.
“This is evident with the frightening reading, writing and math proficiencies of late,” he said. “Additionally, others have mentioned that many educators are frustrated that the ever-increasing budget does not correlate with pay increases or other benefits to the teachers that would assist them with educating the students.”
Stevens said he hopes to make Olean “the district” that students want to attend. He understands that this will not be done quickly, but he said he’s in it for the long haul with his family and faith in restoring prestige to his hometown as motivators.
“I want to ensure that decisions about safety, education and spending are based on optimizing the growth and development of the students and the community,” Stevens said. “If elected, I ask that anyone who has suggestions for the district to please reach out to me so that we can restore excellence in Olean.”
RYCHELLE WESEMAN originally hails from Long Island, but first became familiar with the Olean area while attended St. Bonaventure University, earned a bachelor’s degree in Psychology in 1998. She returned home for her master’s and attended Hofstra University, receiving an MSED in School Counseling, followed by worked at Freeport High School as a counselor for three years, where she was responsible for 400 students.
In 2004, Weseman and her husband, Brian, decided to move to Olean to raise their family. They have two sons, Ryan, 20, and Gavin, 17. She currently work for CA BOCES as a home school liaison/social worker.
Weseman said she is an excellent candidate to serve on the board because of her unique perspective as a district homeowner, a parent, a previously employee of the district and her experience working at BOCES.
“I see issues through a variety of lenses, which enables me to recognize the way those issues affect multiple parts of a wider system,” she said.
While the district has many academic and athletic accomplishments, Weseman said it is important to focus on the investments that the district is making to ensure all students have the facilities, classrooms, technology and instruction that is current and cohesive with what is happening in the world around them.
“This includes making sure that all buildings are safe and secure,” she said. “The district is working towards improving teacher recruitment and retention. This is vital to providing sound education to all of our students.”
With rebuilding trust as her top priority, Weseman said everyone needs to trust that the people making decisions are making them in good faith and with sound judgement.
“I am committed to being part of the effort and I am committed to being part of the solution,” Weseman added. “I pledge to make sure that everyone’s voices are heard and respected.”