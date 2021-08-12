OLEAN — The Spot 2 Be Restaurant, which recently moved from South Union Street to 1695 Olean-Portville Road, opened its doors at their new location Monday.
“Business has been really good,” said Tamara Basilio, owner. “We’re really glad we made the move. The regulars are here and we’ve met a lot of new people.”
Here are five things you want to know about The Spot 2 Be Restaurant:
1.) Why the move?
“We made the move because the weekends got to be so much bigger that we needed the extra room so much,” Basilio said. “We knew the building had been for sale for months. We got a great deal.”
2.) When are they open?
The Spot 2 Be is open for breakfast and lunch from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
3.) What is the same?
Made-from-scratch menu items are the same and can be seen at spot2berestaurant.com, and the children’s menu has been expanded.
Catering is still available for house parties and corporate lunches, and includes additional homemade standards like fried chicken, baked ziti, rigatoni, cakes and other baked goods.
4.) What’s new?
Decorating the front windows is the new logo for The Spot 2 Be, which is fittingly named Spot the Bee.
While the restaurant had served drive-up/take-out-only chicken barbecues last year due to COVID-19, this year it will serve from its prior location, at 840 S. Union St., on Saturday and Sunday only from 11 a.m. until sold out.
Also new is a private room available for parties or other gatherings. Reservations are required and must be made by calling (716) 379-8172 or direct message at facebook.com/thespot2be.
5.) What does the future hold?
Beginning in October and running through Memorial Day, the restaurant will serve only fish fries for lunch.
“Between my boyfriend and myself, we just had so many friends request it, we just had to do it,” Basilio said.