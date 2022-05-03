OLEAN — What started as a pop-up store last summer is now a brick-and-mortar store in Olean.
Here are five things you want to know about The Grow Room.
What is The Grow Room?
The Grow Room is a new indoor plant store owned and operated by Missy Woloszyn. “When I first started, a couple of people wanted clippings from cuttings and then more and more people wanted them… There’s a lot of collectors in the area. A store like this was really needed.”
What does The Grow Room offer?
With prices beginning at just $2 for common household plants — like their 15 varieties of peperomia — up to trees and large plants going for hundreds of dollars — like the monstera albo with its white marbled leaves (unlike the cheaper green variety available in box stores, And there’s everything in between, like the unusual philodendron pink princess “with it’s beautiful splashy pink leaves” that goes for under $100.
Where does Woloszyn get the plants?
“I import plants from Indonesia and I work with growers in Florida,” she said. But while she hopes to add a greenhouse/solarium soon so she can grow even more on her own, she takes care to rehab the imported greenery. “I treat the plants systemically to ensure there’s no bugs or anything,” Woloszyn said “I quarantine them in my house. It’s actually a rehab process because sometimes they’re almost dead by the time I get them.” When they’re “healthy and thriving,” Woloszyn sells them in plastic nursery pots to ensure the humidity keeps the roots moist and warm.
Where is The Grow Room?
The Grow Room is located at 1661 E. State St. (behind Miller’s Farm Market) in Olean and is currently open from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and through appointment on weekdays.
Where can I find more information?
For photos of their current inventory of plants, or for more information, visit Woloszyn’s business page at facebook.com/thegrowroomolean or to make an appointment, DM or call (716) 307-9537 before 11 p.m. You can also join her Facebook group, Olean Botanicals, for those who love plants or are looking for specific plants.