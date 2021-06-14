CUBA — There’s a new business in the village of Cuba, and it came about because of COVID-19.
Here are five things you want to know about The Craft Nook.
1. What is the Craft Nook?
At 34 W. Main St., the business opened May 28. It offers a variety of art supplies, including canvas’s and acrylic paints, and craft supplies like yarn and vinyl for Cricut machines.
It also has custom-made furniture and cornhole boards, a variety of which can be seen on their Facebook page. Home décor items include signs and other wall hangings.
2. How did the business get started?
The Craft Nook is the result of two friends, Mel White of Cuba and Brittany Rizera of Portville, who came up with the idea during COVID-19.
“We’ve known each other a couple years now and I actually went to school with her husband,” White said of Rizera. “We’ve always crafted and shoot items back and forth.”
Their talents complement each other, as Rizera makes and handles custom orders for rustic modern and White works in the traditional farmhouse décor style.
3. What are the hours?
The Craft Nook is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
4. How do I contact them?
For questions on inventory or to custom order a home décor item or furniture, stop in at the store in Cuba, direct message at Facebook.com/thecraftnookcuba or email thecraftnook@yahoo.com.
5. What’s in store for The Craft Nook?
White and Rizera held their first craft party, painting pun planters, on Saturday night and they plan to have more classes in the coming weeks and months.
“It will be a mixture of creative everything,” White said. “Painting or building or anything creative. We’ll provide the materials. Like tonight, we’re painting, stenciling and decorating pun pots.”