BOLIVAR — Five students have been inducted into the Bolivar-Richburg Chapter of the National Honor Society.
The new inductees are Allison Zilker, Noah Martin, Natalie McDowell, Maddox Day and Haley Mascho.
To be eligible, juniors and seniors at Bolivar-Richburg must maintain a 91% or above cumulative high school average in addition to meeting high standards of character, leadership and service.
As a traditional part of the ceremony, the seniors in National Honor Society dedicated the floral centerpiece to a teacher or staff member who demonstrates the ideals of the National Honor Society — this year’s selection was the NHS advisor, Mary Schena.