OLEAN — Five more Cattaraugus County residents died of complications from COVID-19 and 59 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus, health officials reported Friday.
This news came as Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a requirement that people wear masks in all indoor public places and venues, beginning Monday, unless there is a vaccine mandate in place.
The mask requirement, which adds a layer of protection during the holiday season when more people are shopping indoors, will be reviewed by the state by Jan. 15.
There have been 193 deaths of county residents from COVID-19 since April 2020. Friday’s deaths included a 68-year-old woman and four men ages 38, 47, 63 and 69, respectively.
The 59 new COVID cases increased the total number of residents who have contracted the virus since March 2020 to 10,916. Forty-one of the new cases were people who were unvaccinated and 18 had been fully vaccinated.
Cattaraugus County remains among the counties in the state with the highest daily positivity in terms of COVID-19 testing and cases per 100,000. The county’s vaccination rate is 61.8% of the 18 and older population and 52.3% of the entire county population with at least one vaccine dose. Statewide, the average is closer to 80%.
The vaccines have been found to wane in their effectiveness after six months or so, causing some breakthrough cases. This is why booster shots are recommended.
There have been 541 cases so far in December, including 251 this week. In the first 10 days of December, there have been 17 deaths, including eight on the first day of the month when there were also new 100 cases. In November, there were nearly 2,000 cases and 37 deaths, both records.
December is on a path that could surpass November in the number of cases and deaths.
Friday’s cases included 37 men and 22 women. Thirty-three of the cases were from the southeast part of the county, where there have now been 5,202 cases, about 47.7% of the total in the county.
Another 12 cases came from the northeast part of the county where there have been 2,030 total cases. There were also nine new cases in the northwest where there have been 1,510 cases and five in the southwest where there have been 2,174 cases.
The health department is following 590 active cases, including 41 who are hospitalized and 602 people in contact quarantine.
The mask requirement — or mandatory vaccination program — pertains to most every building except private residences. The county health department is the state’s enforcement agent.
The county’s public health director, Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, who has been encouraging county residents to get vaccinated, wear masks in public places and get booster shots, was out of the office on Friday and unable to comment.
Cattaraugus County Legislature Chairman Howard VanRensselaer said the county will abide by whatever mandate the governor issues. “I’m sure people will abide by it.”
Unlike Erie County, which issued a mask mandate last month, Cattaraugus County lawmakers and other Western New York counties have been reluctant to follow suit. Local legislators thought it should be left up to individuals.
VanRensselaer said he and other legislators have thought people should use their own good judgement. “If it’s necessary to wear a mask, they should do so,” he said.
Legislators would “get hammered” if they sought a mask mandate that a lot of people don’t like, he added.
It is not just the unvaccinated who should wear a mask in a community of substantial or high community spread under CDC guidelines.
Acting State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said, “Community spread requires a community-minded solution, as the omicron variant emerges and the overwhelmingly dominant delta variant continues to circulate.
“We have the tools we need to protect against the virus — and now we must ensure we use them,” she said. “There are tools each individual can use, and there are actions we can take as government. Getting vaccinated protects you, and wearing a mask is how we will better protect each other. Both vaccination and mask-wearing are needed to slow this COVID-19 winter surge.”
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: