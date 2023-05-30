BRADFORD, Pa. — Five homes on a neighborhood corner were destroyed or deemed uninhabitable following a devastating five-alarm fire that started Monday night.
Shortly after 11 p.m., calls to the 911 Emergency Management System began ringing through. The Bradford City Fire Department was dispatched to 87 Pleasant St. at 11:09 with a report of flames showing and multiple houses on fire.
The fire leveled the homes at 87 and 89 Pleasant St., while severely damaging 87, 89, and 91 Pearl Street structures. Bradford City Fire Department Captain J.D. Tehle said “all of the homes were occupied at the time of the event but all residents were out before we were on scene.”
There were no human injuries or casualties, Tehle added. “To have no injuries to anyone, residents or firefighters, that’s amazing.”
However, there were three dogs that did not survive. “One has been recovered; two others are still unaccounted for,” he said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation and will be for several weeks, “but it does not appear to be suspicious or related to arson,” the fire captain said.
Several units across the area were called into action as the scene turned into a multi-alarm call. Bradford Township, Lewis Run, Derrick City, Rew, Lafayette Township, Corydon Township, Smethport, Otto Township volunteer fire departments, as well as Limestone and Salamanca Fire Department from New York, were dispatched to the call or held as standby. By early morning, the call was a five-alarm fire.
Tehle stated that departments were beginning to be released sometime between 4 and 4:30 a.m. Tuesday and that Bradford Township VFD had been the last to leave in the early morning.
By 12:15 p.m, Bradford City Fire Department cleared the scene.
An excavator meant to clear debris was called off, Tehle said. “We were able to get all of the hotspots.” Firefighters had been waiting for an excavator to arrive on scene to clear away some of the debris from the collapsed houses so they could apply more water to spots still smoldering.
The scene was to be under surveillance throughout the day, and Tehle confirmed it will be watched for the next few days.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, some residents and neighbors were walking the sidewalks of Pleasant and Pearl streets to see the aftermath as Bradford City firefighters were still tackling hot spots coming from the two homes that were destroyed.
Earlier in the day on Tuesday, walking up to the scene, one resident who was checking in on a friend who didn’t respond last night, said, “He (my buddy) lives right there, right next to that house.” He pointed to the fallen, black debris. “He is OK. But this is the worst fire Bradford has had since Mechanic Street burned. I was 8 (years old) back then, I am 53 now.”
The fire took homes near the intersection of Pleasant and Pearl streets. Homes destroyed or damaged were on the south side of Pleasant, west of Pearl, or on the west side of Pearl, south of Pleasant. The cause of the fire is not yet known but investigators were getting closer to knowing where the blaze started, according to a Pennsylvania State Fire Marshal on scene Tuesday morning.
Mark Lent, who lives at 85 Pearl St., said he was watching television last night, “about 30 minutes later I heard a pop, not like a bomb or that kind of explosion, but a pop like a propane tank or something like that.
“I walked to the back door to go out to my back patio and on the way, I noticed my windows were orange,” he said. “From my patio I could see that the house (he pointed up the hill to Pleasant Street) was on fire. There were flames. I just took off … like it wasn’t a slow fire at all,” he said.
Lent ran back into his home and woke his wife, told her to get dressed and get out of the house. He then went to check on his two elderly neighbors who live alone.
“I beat on each of their doors. They are such sound sleepers,” he said. He got the farthest neighbor out before he could wake the neighbor closest to the fire.
“She, Peg (Arkwright), has three dogs. I was able to get Peg out and two of her dogs. But the smoke was just too much. I couldn’t find Buddy,” he said, with sadness. Lent managed to move all the vehicles from in front of the three homes as well so that first responders could move their equipment into position.
“I haven’t slept yet,” he added. “This is a lot to take in. So many people.” He just shook his head.
With children, parents and senior citizens displaced from homes, Maj. David Means of the The Salvation Army is in coordination with Mark Lonzi, director of Destinations Bradford, to lend a hand. The calls started almost immediately asking how they could help, where they could drop off stuff, and who was taking money, he explained.
“Both locations are ready to take donations of food and clothing,” said Means. And, The Salvation Army can take monetary donations as well.
“We are grateful for working with such an amazing community,” Means added since so many had already reached out to him.
Means, Lonzi and the American Red Cross’s Chris Dunn are assisting all those who were displaced. Anyone who was displaced by the fire may call any of the organizations at the numbers below for assistance.
The Salvation Army is located on Jackson Avenue. Call (814) 208-4507 to schedule a dropoff time if not during regular hours. Destinations Bradford is located at 1 Main St. Both organizations are accepting donations of clothing and food for those who have been affected by the fire. Other items might be considered by calling Means directly.
The Red Cross is taking financial donations and can be reached at (814) 598-9041.
A few GoFundMe sites have sprung up to assist the families as well.
One for Peggy Arkwright was started by Brianna Siebert. Arkwright lived on Pearl Street and not only lost her home and belongings, but one of her dogs as well. To make a donation to this fund, look for Giges house fire. The goal is to raise $3,000.
Carrie Bruno has organized a page for the McGarry family, who resided on Pleasant Street, with a goal of $10,000.
Both were growing ever-closer to their goals as of Tuesday evening.