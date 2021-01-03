Cattaraugus County logged 49 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, while Allegany County saw 48 new cases as New York State eclipsed the 1 million mark since the beginning of the pandemic.
In Cattaraugus County, there were 30 new cases reported Saturday and 19 on Sunday, increasing the county’s total to 2,664.
The county’s health department reported there were 477 active cases as of Sunday, with 42 residents hospitalized because of the virus. There have been 2,135 recoveries and 50 deaths.
A total of 834 residents were in quarantine because of confirmed or suspected exposure to the virus, while the county’s seven-day positivity rate in testing for the virus was at 10.2%.
In Allegany County, its health department reported 16 new cases Saturday and 32 new cases on Sunday, increasing the county’s total to 1,955 of residents having tested positive for the virus since March.
There have been 1,722 recoveries and 53 confirmed deaths of county residents. There were 820 residents in quarantine on Sunday.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate in testing was 12%, according to the latest figure posted by the state Department of Health. That’s up from 10.8% reported the day before.
In nearby Pennsylvania, cases of COVID-19 continued to rise, with additional deaths reported in McKean, Elk, Potter and Cameron Counties.
Over a two-day period, McKean County had an additional 150 cases for 1,829 and a total of 23 deaths for the pandemic. Elk County had an additional 78 cases for 1,515 total cases and 17 deaths.
Potter County had an additional 49 cases for 632 total cases and 15 deaths over the course of the pandemic. Cameron County had 12 additional cases for 159 total and 12 total deaths.