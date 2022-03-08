Forty-eight more Cattaraugus County residents were diagnosed with COVID-19 since Friday, the health department reported Monday.
There were 34 new cases on Monday, six on Sunday and eight on Saturday. There were 95 active cases as of Monday.
The county’s average positivity over the seven days ending Saturday remained under 5%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Data Tracker showed the county’s positivity at 4.7%.
The 76 cases reported over the previous week represent a 20.8% decline over the prior week. The seven hospital admissions over the past week are 14.3% lower than the week before.
The new cases since Friday include 23 from the southeast part of the county, which is now home to 8,228 cases since March 2020, about 46% of the total in the county. There have now been 17,840 county residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 243 have died.
There were 13 new cases in the southwest where there have been a total of 3,536 cases, eight in the northeast where there have been 3,533 cases and four in the northwest where there have been 2,543 cases.
Twenty-eight of the cases since Friday were women, who now total 9,342 cases and 20 were men who now total 8,498 cases.
Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said there are 40,048 residents who have completed their vaccine series and 43,329 people with at least one vaccine dose. That’s 65.5% of the 18 and older population and 56.4% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
To receive free test kits from the federal government go online to: https://www.covidtests.gov/ Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.