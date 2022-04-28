OLEAN — Another 47 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday, the Cattaraugus County Health Department reported.
The total number of county residents who have had the coronavirus is up to 18,781. Hospitalizations are not climbing with the cases.
So far in April there have been 658 cases of COVID-19 compared to 411 in March, 1,161 in February and 4,739 in January, the record for infractions in the two-year pandemic.
There have been 8,600 cases in the southeast part of the county, 3,712 in the southwest, 3,752 in the northeast and 2,717 in the northwest.
There have been 9,846 women and 8,935 men who have tested positive for COVID0-19.
Of the 47 new cases on Thursday, 30 people have been vaccinated and 17 were unvaccinated.