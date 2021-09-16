OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as the county health department is operating a series of four vaccination clinics in the coming days.
There were 281 active COVID-19 cases in the county as of Wednesday, with 20 residents hospitalized and 711 quarantined contacts. Wednesday’s percent positive in testing was 3.5%, while the seven-day rolling average for positivity in testing for the virus was 6.8%. The 14-day rolling average was 7%.
There has been a total of 6,615 reported cases of COVID-19 in Cattaraugus County since March 2020 and there have been 115 deaths.
Meanwhile, the county health department is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic 2 to 5 p.m. today at the Pines of Olean. Both the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Pfizer vaccines will be available.
Appointments can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info.
However, walk-ins are also welcome. Call (716) 701-3777 for assistance with registering.
The Pfizer vaccine requires the administration of a second dose within 21 days of the initial dose. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine that has emergency use authorization for individuals 12 years of age and older. A parental/legal guardian consent will be obtained at the time of vaccination.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires a single dose, with individuals 18 years of age and older eligible to receive it.
On Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available during a clinic at the health department in the county office building on Leo Moss Drive in Olean.
On Monday, a vaccination clinic will be held at the Gowanda Fire Hall and on Tuesday a clinic will be held at the Delevan Fire Hall Training Center. Both clinics are noon to 4 p.m. and both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be available.
In New York state, Tuesday’s rate of positivity in testing for the virus was 3.11%, as was the state’s seven-day rolling average.
There were 2,424 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Tuesday, down 52 from the day before, while there were 568 patients in ICUs, up 16.
There were 31 new deaths reported Tuesday, increasing New York’s total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC to 56,139.