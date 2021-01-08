Allegany County health officials reported 47 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, while its most recently listed one-day positive testing rate was nearly 14%.
Friday’s new case total increases the county’s total since the pandemic began in the spring to 2,098. There have been 1,847 recoveries from the virus.
While the county has seen 53 confirmed deaths of residents, a death has not been reported since just after Christmas Day. Cattaraugus County, meanwhile, has surged beyond Allegany County’s death total over the past few days.
There were 767 county residents in quarantine on Friday, an increase over the 718 that were reported Thursday.
The county’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was listed Friday at 11% by the state Department of Health.
Across New York, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose slightly on Thursday, a day after they declined by over 100. Hospitalizations increased 13 to 8,561, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.
They fell 117 the previous day, but remain at levels not seen since April and May.
A total of 1,475 people were in intensive care units with the virus, up 51, and 912 were intubated, up 53.
Another 161 New Yorkers died due to the virus on Thursday, bringing the statewide death toll to 31,329.
The state confirmed a record high of 18,832 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday after conducting 243,903 tests, one of the state’s highest one-day totals.
“We know these numbers and we know what is happening,” Cuomo said Friday. “This is all predictive. You have the holidays, socialization, holiday spread and the number goes up.”
The governor said slowing the spread still depends on behavior regarding wearing masks and social distancing.
“We are in a footrace between how fast the infection rate goes up and how fast the vaccination rate goes up,” he said. “I am telling you, we are in a danger zone. The infection and hospitalization rates are going up quickly, and when the hospitalization rate goes up, the hospitals reach capacity and the economy shuts down.”
New York has had 1,094,144 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the virus was 7.72% on Thursday, up from 7.39% the day before. The seven-day average of the statewide positive rate was 7.88%, up from 7.85% the previous day.
In Western New York, the seven-day rate of positivity in testing for the virus was at 7.88% Thursday, a figure that remained consistent over the past three days.
In nearby Pennsylvania, McKean County had 84 additional cases for a total of 2,014 and there were three new confirmed deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 29.
Potter County had 15 additional cases for 680 total.