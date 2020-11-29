Cattaraugus County reported 46 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, while Allegany County reported 39 new cases.
There were no new deaths reported in either county.
Cattaraugus County, which saw 21 new cases on Saturday and 25 on Sunday, has seen 1,101 total cases since the spring, with 27 confirmed deaths. There were 341 active cases in the county as of Sunday evening, with 20 residents hospitalized and 733 recovered since the spring.
There were 520 residents under quarantine for reported contact with positive cases, while there were 27 residents in quarantine after travel, according to the Cattaraugus County Health Department on Sunday.
The county’s seven-day rolling average for positivity in testing for the virus was 6.4% as of Sunday, the same as the day before.
The health department reported that, as of Sunday, the southeast quadrant of the county has seen 701 total cases (63.7% of the county’s total) since the spring. The northeastern quadrant has seen 159 (14.7%), the southwest has seen 141 (12.8%) and the northwest has seen 100 (9.1%).
Allegany County saw 18 new cases on Saturday and 21 new cases Sunday, pushing the the county’s total since the spring to 1,082. A total of 870 residents have recovered and there have been 42 total deaths confirmed by the county’s Department of Health. There were 941 residents in quarantine, down from the 986 reported on Saturday.
Allegany County’s seven-day rolling average for positivity in testing was listed at 7.3% on Sunday by the New York State Department of Health, down slightly from 7.6% the day before.
The county is offering free COVID-19 rapid testing at drive-up sites on Wednesday and Thursday.
On Wednesday, rapid testing will be available 9 a.m. to noon at Wellsville Middle/High School. County residents must pre-register by calling (585) 268-9250 #4 by noon Tuesday.
On Thursday, rapid testing will be available 9 a.m. to noon at Bolivar-Richburg Middle/High School. Pre-register by noon Wednesday.
Call the above number for full details of the testing.