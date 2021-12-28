No new deaths were recorded due to COVID-19 in either Cattaraugus or Allegany counties on Tuesday, county and state health officials reported.
Cattaraugus County Department of Health officials reported 45 new cases, bringing the total to date to 11,628. Of those cases, 243 are active and include 45 hospitalizations — up four from Monday. Officials report 209 deaths to date, as well as 11,123 recoveries.
All of the new cases reported Tuesday were symptomatic, the department reported. In addition, 28 were unvaccinated, and 17 had been vaccinated. Over the last seven days, 9.1% of tests given have been positive.
County officials report 325 quarantined contacts, down from 350 on Monday.
Residents are being encouraged to wear masks when in public places or spending time with people they do not live with; social distance, wash hands often with soap and water, stay home when they are sick, and get tested for COVID-19. For information on testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-site-near-you.
IN ALLEGANY COUNTY, 27 new cases were reported Tuesday, bringing the total to date to 7,183.
To date, county officials report 6,956 recoveries, while state officials report 136 deaths.
County officials also reported 305 active quarantines or isolations, down about six from Monday.
The county will host a free drive-up rapid COVID-19 testing session from 7-9 a.m. Wednesday at the Belmont American Legion. Visit www.tinyurl.com/20211229TEST to register.
Vaccine clinics will be held through January, county health authorities reported. Clinics will be hosted on Wednesday, as well as on Jan. 5, 8, 12, 19 and 28. Clinics include first and second doses, boosters and pediatric dose sessions.
To access clinic registrations, visit www.alleganyco.com or www.vaccinefinder.org. Call (585) 268-9250 with questions or for help scheduling appointments.
GOV. KATHY HOCHUL said Monday that schools will remain open as students are scheduled to return to classes beginning next week with ramped up testing in response to the omicron variant.
The governor and acting state health Commissioner Mary Bassett said that more than 30 million testing kits are being delivered to New York and many of those will be distributed to school districts to help them screen for cases of the coronavirus.
“Most cases are not being transmitted in schools,” Hochul said. “Children are wearing their masks. We want more vaccinated. We want them boosted at some point as soon as possible, but we understand that it’s not a good option to say children are going to be returning home again.”
The opening of schools remained subject to change, Hochul added. Bassett noted that hospitalizations of children infected with COVID-19 continue to climb, although the omicron variant is considered less dangerous.
“Children become infected and some will be hospitalized, the immunization coverage in this group, the vaccination coverage, remains too low,” Bassett said.
On Tuesday, Hochul said New Yorkers can start the new year off right start by celebrating safely this weekend.
“Before visiting friends and family, please get yourself tested and make sure you are vaccinated and boosted, if eligible,” she said. “Please remember to wear a mask when gathering with others. If we all do what’s right, we can make 2022 a very different year from the hardships we’ve had to endure so far.”