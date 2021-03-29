Cattaraugus County reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, a figure that hearkens back to the post-holidays surge in January.
Meanwhile, the county Health Department will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the county fairgrounds in Little Valley, beginning Wednesday and ending on Thursday.
The vaccine to be administered — there are 1,000 doses available — is Moderna and requires a second administration of vaccine within 28 days of the initial dose, due on April 28 and 29. Residents are asked not to register for a first dose of vaccine if they are unable to attend the scheduled second dose clinic.
Individuals must meet New York state eligibility requirements to register for the vaccine.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that residents over the age of 30 will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations starting Tuesday, March 30, and everyone over 16 will be eligible starting April 6.
All appointments must be made through the Cattaraugus County Website by visiting:
The clinics will run 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both Wednesday and Thursday, with vaccine for 500 individuals each day.
Cattaraugus County residents may call the county’s vaccine hotline if they require assistance registering, (716) 701-3777.
The 44 new cases in Cattaraugus County was the most since Jan. 20. There were 154 active cases as of Monday, with 14 residents hospitalized due to the virus. There have been 4,763 total cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic, with 4,517 recoveries and 90 deaths.
There were 767 county residents in contact quarantine on Monday, an increase of more than 200 over a little more than a week ago. There were 82 residents in travel quarantine.
The seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 2.8%, up from 2.6% on Sunday and Saturday, respectively.
IN ALLEGANY COUNTY, one new COVID-19 case was reported on Monday. There were 149 residents in quarantine.
The county’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 0.5%, as listed by the state Department of Health on Monday.
NEW YORK’S registered another 7,622 new COVID0-19 cases on Sunday, with a positive test rate of more than 4%.
COVID-19 hospitalizations rose slightly in the past day to 4,575, up 46 from the previous day, according to Cuomo’s office. Of those, 890 patients were in intensive care, up 13 from Saturday.
Fifty-seven more people died from the virus, increasing the state’s reported total to 40,390.
In Western New York, the seven-day average for positivity in testing pushed over 3% again over the weekend — it had been under 2% for several days earlier in March, but it was at 3.15% Sunday.