Cattaraugus County reported 44 total cases over the weekend from Friday through Sunday, with no new deaths reported.
The state Department of Health reported that Allegany County recorded seven new cases on Saturday.
In Cattaraugus County as of Sunday there were 372 active cases in the county, with 33 residents hospitalized due to the coronavirus and 400 county residents on contact quarantine.
The county’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 10.1%, which compares to Western New York’s 9.69% as of Saturday and the state of New York’s overall average of 11.7%.
While downstate New York had for months been registering the lowest rates of positivity for any region, that situation has now turned. The New York City region was at nearly 12% positive per 100,000 tests on Saturday, while Long Island was at nearly 15%.
There were 60 new deaths reported by the state on Saturday, with total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC now at 60,751.
“As we come home from holiday gatherings, it is as important as ever to take precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 this season,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “Wear your mask, wash your hands, and if you haven’t yet, get vaccinated and boosted. The vaccine is the best tool we have to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe as we head into the new year.”
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, Cattaraugus County’s public health director, reported Sunday that 38,310 people in the county have completed their vaccine series, 41,816 people have received at least one vaccine dose and 63.9% of the 18 and older population have received at least one vaccine dose. Off the county’s entire population, 54.4% have received at least one vaccine dose.
In New York state, 88.6% of the population age 18 and older have received at least one vaccine dose, while 80.3% have completed a vaccine series. More than 77% of all New Yorkers have received at least one vaccine dose, while 69.4% have completed a vaccine series.
Executive order
Hochul signed an executive order Sunday to help support vulnerable homeowners amid the current surge of COVID-19 cases. The order allows local governments to lift an in-person renewal requirement for property tax exemptions for low-income senior citizens and persons with disabilities.
“As we battle this winter surge, we are using every tool to protect our most vulnerable neighbors,” Hochul said in a statement. “The thousands of low-income seniors and individuals with disabilities who rely on property tax exemptions should not have to risk their health and safety to remain in their homes. With this order, I am allowing local governments to take common sense action to protect seniors from COVID-19, provide tax relief to those who need it most, and prevent vulnerable New Yorkers from losing their homes this winter.”
The governor’s order included two additional actions to support public health. Amid an increased demand for testing, Hochul will permit certified clinical laboratories to use out-of-state facilities for New Yorkers’ COVID-19 testing to mitigate testing capacity issues.
In addition, the order grants the state’s Senate and Assembly the discretion to meet remotely through Jan. 15, which is allowed through legislation passed in September that currently applies to other public bodies. The law requires the contents of meetings to be publicly available.
Under the order, local governments can automatically renew 2022 benefits for all property owners who received the benefit in 2021 unless the locality has reason to believe an individual has changed a primary address, added another owner to the deed, transferred the property to a new owner or passed away.