OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 43 residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
There have now been 11,438 cases of the coronavirus in the county since March 2020.
Eighteen of the new cases were individuals who had been vaccinated, while 25 were unvaccinated. A waning of the vaccine’s effectiveness over time points to a need for people to get a booster shot.
The daily positivity dropped for a second day on Wednesday to 4.9%, due largely to a reduced number of people seeking tests before the holidays. The seven-day rolling average remained in double digits at 10.4%.
The health department continued to distribute free rapid tests from its Olean offices. Details are on the county website at www.cattco.org
The health department is following 384 active cases, 36 residents in hospitals and 415 in contact quarantine.
No cases of the new Omicron variant have been reported in Western New York, but the number of cases of the highly-transmissible variant are rising sharply in some other parts of the state and starting to outpace the Delta variant.
There have been 205 COVID-19 deaths since April 2020, 29 already this month. The record month for deaths was in November when there were 37 deaths.
Twenty-one of the new cases were from the southeast part of the county where there have now been 5,460 cases. There were also eight cases in the northeast where there have been 2,139 cases, and seven cases each in the southwest and northwest where there have been 2,522 and 1,587 cases respectively.
Twenty-five of the new cases were women, who now represent 6,005 of the total cases and 18 men who now total 5,433 cases.
The health department said there are 38,208 people who have completed their vaccine series and 41,701 people with at least one vaccine dose. That’s 63.8% of the 18 and older population and 54.3% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
