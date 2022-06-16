42 North ‘Hilltap’ Festival returns to Holiday Valley July 23

ELLICOTTVILLE — 42 North Brewing Company is hosting the 2nd annual HillTap Festival at Holiday Valley Resort on Saturday, July 23.
HillTap is a daylong festival that integrates craft beer, music and adventure sports atop the mountain at Spruce Lake.
The music line-up for HillTap will feature two regional artists. Big J Blues will bring his blues to the cabin porch stage at 1 p.m. Then, Meadville, Pa.-based Sunday at the Station will be performing its high-energy Americana, folk and bluegrass in Ellicottville for the first time.
Sunday at the Station was formed in 2009 by Donny Consla (vocals, guitar and mandolin) and Matt Marr (vocals, banjo and guitar), inspired by The Avett Brothers, Doc Watson, Rancid and Lucero. They started writing songs and performing locally and were soon joined by Scott Stearns on upright bass and the group’s sound started to take shape. Lastly, Josh Shaffer joined the band on drums and washboard.
Sunday at the Station’s sound has been described as a blend of high-energy Americana, folk, and bluegrass with a touch of punk melody and bluesy soul. The band has been performing in the Tri-state area for over a decade and is always a crowd favorite, providing an entertaining and interactive performance. This year, Sunday at the Station will release their third full-length album, “Revival.”
The vendor line-up includes SUP Erie Adventures; Mud, Sweat & Gears; Tom’s Pro Bikes; Holiday Valley E-Bikes; and the Hatchet & Hops Axe Wagon. Attendees are encouraged to bring their adventure gear to try stand-up paddleboarding, mountain biking and ax throwing. Additionally, Fat Bob’s BBQ and Nani’s Mountainside Food Truck will be on-site during the festival.
“HillTap is truly a one-of-a-kind event,” said John Cimperman, 42 North Brewery founder. “The opportunity to, again, host an event at the top of the mountain is truly unique. There is no better spot to merge craft beer, roots music and adventure
“It’s great to partner with 42 North on this event,” added Niki Klein, director of Resort Services at Holiday Valley. “Their adventurous spirit fits our DNA. We encourage attendees to spend the morning hiking and biking the trails and then spend the afternoon up at Spruce Lake.”
Advance tickets are $30 and include free parking, a lift ticket up to Spruce Lake and a full day of music and adventure sports demos and clinics. A $40 ticket will be offered for those looking to transport their mountain bike up to Spruce Lake. Children 10 and younger are free when accompanied by an adult ticket holder.
The event runs from noon until 6 p.m. For tickets and more information on HillTap, log onto www.hilltapfestival.com.