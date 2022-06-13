OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 42 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend and Monday.
There have now been 20,567 cases of the coronavirus reported since March 2020 and 270 new cases this month.
The health department reported 11 new cases Saturday, 12 on Sunday and 19 on Monday.
Since the first of the month, there have been 131 new cases in the southwest part of the county for a total of 9,449, 63 in the southwest for a total of 4,105, 48 in the northeast for a total of 4,068 and and 28 in the northwest for a total of 2,945.
There have been 10,752 women diagnosed with COVID-19 including 149 this month and 9,815 men including 121 this month.
Of the 19 new cases reported on Monday, 11 of the people had been vaccinated and eight were unvaccinated.
There were also 11 new cases reported by residents using at-home COVID-19 test kits. There have now been 2,267 people reporting positive results from the at-home tests.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 73 new cases in the seven days ending June 12. The CDC did not report a positivity Monday for the previous seven days.
There were three new hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the seven days ending June 11, down 30% over the previous seven-day period.