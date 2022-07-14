OLEAN — After two years of masks, social distancing and drive-thru-only food service, the 40th annual St. John’s Church Festival returns Saturday as an in-person celebration of the community’s culture and food.
The event is set from noon to 10 p.m. outside the church at 931 N. Union St.
Dominic Rogers, a committee member of the event, said preparations for the event’s return after a two-year hiatus began in February. He said the committee met monthly to make sure everything came together.
“All of the community has been wonderfully supportive as have all the vendors we use, so it’s all good,” he said Wednesday. “The volunteers seem excited and hopefully the community will turn out for a nice community event and community day.”
The festival has traditionally been held on one day, so for the first full festival since 2019, the committee hopes to keep that tradition going with a familiar event from previous years.
“We’re trying to bring it back to the way it was,” Rogers said. “It’s the 40th year, which is pretty significant, but with just coming back we didn’t want to overwhelm the committee or our volunteers, so we stuck to what knew.”
This year’s menu features many of the favorite festival foods from past years, including pizza, meatball sandwiches, sausage sandwiches, pasta fagioli, risotto, broccoli and ziti, cannolis and kids meals. Water, pop, beer and wine are available to drink.
The popular Bocce Tournament is back after being held every year since the festival’s inception until 2019. Rogers said teams can contact Paul Pezzimenti to sign up beforehand or sign up at the start of the festival before the tournament kicks off between 1:30-2 p.m.
Families are welcome at the festival with a number of children’s activities from the YMCA between 1-5 p.m. Rogers said a highlight will be the bounce houses.
An outdoor Mass will be celebrated at 4:30 p.m. in Boardman Park, just a few block south of St. John’s on North Union Street.
Live music will again include the Larry Lewicki Band beginning the festivities from noon to 2 o’clock. Trigger Happy will perform later in the day from 3 to 6 p.m. Ending the festivities Saturday evening will be Sticktights from 7 to 10 o’clock.
The raffle is also back, once again with $20,000 in cash prizes and a top prize of $10,000, Rogers said. Other prices include a $2,000 second place, three $1,000 gifts and the remaining $5,000 awarded in lesser amounts. And of course, the pull tabs, a perennial favorite, will be available. Tickets are $100 each.
Additionally, over two dozen basket raffles will also be awarded with prizes ranging from lottery tickets and local gift certificates to Cutco knives and more for the whole family. Tickets are $5 apiece.
Both cash raffle and basket raffle tickets can be purchased on the St. John’s website, sjteolean.org.
As the first festival since 2019, Rogers said the committee doesn’t have any specific expectations for numbers of attendees or funds raised — just hoping to see the community stop by.
“It does raise money for the church, but that’s not the primary goal,” he said. “The primary goal is to get the community together and celebrate some good food, hopefully some good weather, and have some camaraderie and experience what St. John’s is all about.”
For more information on the event or the raffle, visit sjteolean.org or call the church at 372-5313.