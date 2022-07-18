OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 over the past four days. Ten of the new cases came on Monday.
In recent days, Cattaraugus County has moved from a low community rate of COVID-19 to medium. The county’s latest positivity is 9.4%, up 0.71% from a week ago.
The latest report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 50 cases and five new hospital admissions over the seven day period through Saturday.
There were no reports from Friday through Sunday, so the 40 new cases were all since Thursday when 19 new cases pushed the total of coronavirus cases since March 2020 to 20,949. There have been 255 deaths in that time.
COVID-19 testing is on the way back up as new sub-variants of the Omicron variant make their way through the population — unvaccinated and vaccinated. The sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 have an ability to evade both natural COVID-19 immunity and vaccines. Those who are vaccinated are less likely to suffer severe symptoms, hospitalization or death, health officials insist.
Testing has also increased as the county recorded an uptick in cases in recent weeks. For the week ending JUly 11, there were 771 tests conducted per 100,000 population, the CDC said. That was up 54.7% from the previous week.
The county has recorded 213 cases in the first 18 days of July. They include: 117 women and 96 men, 80 new cases in the southeastern part of the county, 96 in the southwest, 67 in the northeast and 41 in the northwest.
In the first six months of 2022, the county reported 8,784 cases of the coronavirus.
January is the record month so far in the pandemic with 4,739 cases of COVID-19 reported. There were 1,161 cases in February, 411 cases in March, 740 cases in April, 1,434 in May and 479 in June.