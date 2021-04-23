OLEAN — More than 40 area businesses were on hand Thursday at the William O. Smith Recreation Center to offer job opportunities — in some cases, positions they are having trouble filling.
The City of Olean Community Development Office in collaboration with the Cattaraugus-Allegany Workforce (CAW) Development Board sponsored the job/internship fair with hopes of boosting economic prospects after more than a year of struggles due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizing the free, public event came about after seeing how many local businesses and industries were looking for employees, Mayor Bill Aiello said.
“We felt it was important to put this job fair together to showcase how many jobs are needed here, and bring people in who are searching for jobs and make it easier for them to come in and visit as many (employers) as they want to,” he said.
Keri Kerper, with the city’s community development office, and Jason Miller of CAW coordinated bringing the employers together and getting the word out. Both said it was the first time the city and CAW coordinated on such an event, something Kerper hopes will continue.
“This is the largest job fair I think we’ve ever done,” Miller said. “There’s manufacturing, retail, health care, corrections and service industries, and the positions are a wide array.”
Within the first hour, about 30 potential employees had signed in, Kerper added.
“We just had an individual come in who is going to be graduating, and she’s looking for a position as an electrical engineer,” she said.
At Zippo Manufacturing, Case Knives and Northern Lights Candles, business demands are increasing drastically, according to Ed Hayden, director of employee relations for Zippo in Bradford, Pa. Unfortunately, they’re having a hard time recruiting employees to meet those demands.
“I think everyone is aware of the unemployment enhancement that folks are getting for not working,” he said. “Sometimes, folks can make more money sitting at home collecting unemployment than working, and that obviously affects us.”
Hayden said all three companies have unique opportunities, most notably more manufacturing jobs at Wellsville’s Northern Lights facility. He said the fair was a great chance to reach out to the public and share what the companies have to offer.
Miller said turnout had been small at the beginning, but he hoped to see it grow throughout the day. The Rec Center lot had far more vehicles parked later in the afternoon.
Most potential employees mentioned looking for office jobs, but Miller said there are more job opportunities now than before the pandemic.
“Some of that is because the economy is picking up and employers are starting to open up now,” he explained. “There are things that they need, and they’re getting more contracts and business so they need employees.”
For nonprofit InTandem, the pandemic has impacted every aspect of the human services industry, said Jodie Olson, manager for residential services. She said InTandem is hiring in various positions, from residential to health to janitorial.
“People are intimidated by human contact right now, so we’re finding that to be a very discouraging factor for hiring opportunities,” she explained.
At the same time, InTandem Solutions has been in more demand than ever by offering cleaning and disinfecting services to businesses and organizations, Olson said.
“You have to start somewhere and you have to start small,” she said. “The fact that we’re actually getting people at our table is huge because there are people out there that want to work.”
Kerper said the coronavirus has led to a disconnect between the public and employers but hoped the job fair can be an avenue for people to get back into the workforce and find a whole new career.
“I think it’s been a smashing success so far. I’m excited,” she added.
In addition to the tables set up on the ice rink floor, private rooms were set up for interviews. Miller said some employers had already conducted a couple interviews less than an hour into the job fair.
“I think a success would be to have somebody come out today with a new job or a new career,” he said. “If we can get some people connected with area employers and jobs, that would be a plus for us.”
Aiello said he hoped the fair would boost interest on the part of job seekers.
“Beyond what’s here, look around the city and almost every business has a sign in the window that says, ‘Help Wanted,’” the mayor said. “There are jobs, and we hope people take advantage of this and hopefully we’ll get some people back to being employed.”
