GALETON, Pa. — As part of an ongoing burglary investigation, Pennsylvania State Police from Coudersport executed a search warrant on Bingham Center Road in Bingham Township, Potter County, at 8:33 a.m. Jan. 31.

As a result, four individuals, all of North Bingham, were arrested and arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Christopher Kalacinski.

