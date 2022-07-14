ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure University’s Board of Trustees will welcome four new trustees and a new board leadership team this fall.
Officially approved as new board members at the summer trustees meeting were Sister Margaret Magee, congregational minister for the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany; Mark Murphy, Class of 1991 and founder and CEO of Greenlight Networks; and Susanna Stitt, '99, an Olean civic leader who serves on the boards of several organizations.
Also serving as an ex-officio trustee in his two-year term as National Alumni Association Board president will be Pat Doyle, '80, retired security sales specialist of Oracle Corporation. Doyle replaces Kayte Malik as the NAAB president.
Trustees also elected Michael Hickey, '84, retired executive vice president and president of Ecolab Inc., as the next chair of the board and then endorsed Hickey’s choices for board officers: Carol Schumacher, '78, an investor relations and corporate affairs executive, and Steve Barry, '88, a senior partner with KPMG's national office, as vice chairs and Father Dan Horan, '05, as secretary.
Stepping down from the board are chair John Sheehan, '82, vice chair Deb Henretta, '83, secretary Michael Hill, ’96, Cindy Abbott Letro and Father John Puodziunas.
“I’m eager to begin work with Mike and our new board leadership team to continue the tremendous momentum that John, Deb and Michael helped the university maintain during one of the most challenging times in the university’s history,” said Dr. Jeff Gingerich, president of St. Bonaventure. “It was readily apparent during the first trustees meeting I attended in June just how many people we have on the board who are deeply committed to pushing this institution to even greater heights.”
Jandoli Institute publishes first hybrid journalism article
Research by graduate students at St. Bonaventure University suggests that the pandemic has permanently altered the workplace and the market for searching for jobs.
The findings of 17 Master of Business Administration students were published Wednesday (July 13) by the Jandoli Institute as part of the institute’s Hybrid Journalism Project.
The article, “How has COVID changed expectations for students entering the workforce?” was reported and written by John Stevens, a lecturer in St. Bonaventure’s School of Business, and David Kassnoff, a recently retired lecturer in the university’s Jandoli School of Communication. It is the first of five hybrid collaborations that the institute will post this summer.
As part of the project, professors from different disciplines partnered with faculty from the Jandoli School to develop and produce news stories.
“The goal was for the non-journalism faculty to gain insight into our industry and for the journalism faculty to learn how those with knowledge and expertise in different fields can strengthen our reporting,” Jandoli Institute Executive Director Richard Lee said.
For the article, students in Stevens’ Organization Behavior course surveyed dozens of companies and examined where employees worked during the pandemic, as well as how companies relied on digital technologies, managed workers’ productivity, retention and turnover and other workplace issues.
Among their findings:
• Work/life balance may be more important than compensation for students entering the workforce.
• Not all new workers will prefer to work remotely.
• To be successful, businesses will need to be flexible and have the ability to adapt quickly to change and unforeseen circumstances such as the pandemic.
Full details are in the article on the Jandoli Institute website.
The institute’s hybrid journalism project is funded by a grant from the Leo E. Keenan Jr. Faculty Development Endowment.