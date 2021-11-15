OLEAN — Monday was another somber day at the Cattaraugus County Health Department as COVID-19 deaths and new cases continue to climb.
The health department reported four more deaths from COVID-19 and another 62 cases. There have now been 163 county residents to die from COVID-19.
The deaths included an 89-year-old woman and three men ages 79, 80 and 85, respectively. They suffered respiratory failure and were unable to overcome their illness.
There have been 24 deaths reported in the first 15 days of November, which is on track to exceed the record number of 30 deaths from COVID between Feb. 1 and March 1 when the death toll took a big leap from 56 to 86.
The 896 cases reported so far in November is on track to exceed the 1,283 cases from October and the record 1,427 cases in December 2020.
Health department staff are following 710 active cases, 41 who are hospitalized and 822 in contact quarantine.
“We’re still in that upward climb of this bell-shaped curve with this winter surge and the high community transmission of COVID-19,” Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director, said Monday afternoon as he reported the latest coronavirus toll.
There are now 9,209 county residents who have contracted COVID-19 since March 2020. More than 8,300 of those people have recovered.
“Things have not gotten any better,” Watkins said. “The hospital is at or above capacity and the number of cases continues to climb. Today we had four deaths.”
Watkins said the health department continues to seek ways for more of the public to get vaccinated. Just over half of all eligible age groups in the county and 60% of the 18 and older population are fully vaccinated.
Because of the increasing percentage of vaccinated individuals testing positive for COVID-19, Watkins encouraged those currently eligible for booster shots to get one.
“The delta variant, the waning of the vaccine and the high number of unvaccinated residents is a large part of the reason for the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases,” Watkins said.
The county continues to offer vaccinations for first doses and boosters as well as the first dose for children ages 5-11 with the Pfizer vaccine.
“We’re doing pretty well with the 5-11 vaccinations,” Watkins said. “Lots of parents have signed their kids up. That will help our numbers. We are seeing some young people contracting the virus.”
The health department conducted a vaccination clinic focused on ages 5-11 at the Allegany-Limestone Central School Monday afternoon and plans a similar clinic at Randolph Central School today.
Bethany Lutheran Church in Olean is offering first dose and booster shots of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
Scheduled COVID-19 vaccination clinics through the end of the month:
Nov. 16 — Randolph Central School, 2 p.m., first dose of Pfizer for ages 5-11.
Nov. 16 — Bethany Lutheran Church, Olean, 1 to 5 p.m.
Nov. 18 — Seneca Allegany Casino, 10 a.m. first dose and booster shots of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Nov. 18 — Salamanca School District, 4 p.m., first dose of Pfizer for ages 5-11.
Nov. 19 — Ellicottville Central School, 3 p.m., first dose of Pfizer for ages 5-11.
Nov. 20 — Portville Central School, 10 a.m., first dose of Pfizer for ages 5-11.
Nov. 23 — Gowanda Central School, 3:30 p.m., first dose of Pfizer for ages 5-11.
Nov. 29 — Cattaraugus-Little Valley School, 4 p.m., first dose of Pfizer for ages 5-11.
Nov. 30 — Bethany Lutheran Church, Olean, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Of the 62 new cases on Monday, they were evenly split between men and women at 31 cases each.
Almost half of the new cases involved people who were fully vaccinated, indicating both the waning efficacy of the vaccine, the more transmissible delta variant and the large number of unvaccinated residents. Watkins said 20 of the new cases were vaccinated and 42 were unvaccinated.
Forty of the new cases of COVID-19 on Monday came from residents of the southeastern corner of the county. There have now been 4,464 cases in the southeast, almost half of all cases in the county.
There were 13 new cases reported in the southwest for a total of 1,765 cases; five new cases in the northwest where three have been 1,699 cases, and four new cases in the northwest where there have been 1,275 cases.