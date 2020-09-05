LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Health Department was notified Saturday of four additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Cattaraugus County.
No new cases were reported Saturday in Allegany County.
The department’s active positive COVID-19 caseload was 34 as there are 153 residents who have recovered from COVID-19.
The 188th confirmed case is a male resident of the southwest quadrant of the county, who denies any significant travel history or being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person. He reports being asymptomatic and was tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday, with his test result on Friday indicating he was positive for the virus.
The 189th confirmed case is a female resident of the southeast quadrant of the county, who denies any significant travel history. She reports being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person and was recently hospitalized with fever, cough, shortness of breath, body aches and pneumonia. She was tested for COVID-19 on Thursday and her test results Friday indicated that she was positive for the virus.
The 190th confirmed case is a female resident of the southeast quadrant of the county, who denies any significant travel history. She reports being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person and recently developed cough. She was given a rapid COVID-19 test on Thursday and her test results indicated that she was positive.
The 191st confirmed case is a male resident of the southeast quadrant of the county, who denies any significant travel history. He reports being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person and recently developed cough and congestion. He was tested for COVID-19 on Thursday his test results on Saturday indicated that he was positive for the virus.
The department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that he has been in contact with and the places that he has visited.
In an effort to determine the prevalence of the virus in our community, any resident interested in getting a swab test can register for a test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.
STATEWIDE, the number of coronavirus tests that came back positive on Friday was 801, or 0.8% of nearly 100,000 returned that one day, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office reported Saturday.
That marks the 29th day that New York has seen the positive test rates below 1%.
In Western New York, the reported positive rate for Friday was 1.2%, the lowest rate in several days.
Still, Cuomo warned against becoming complacent, especially at the beginning of a holiday weekend.
“Wear a mask. Don’t go to crowded parties. Wash your hands often,” Cuomo tweeted today. “COVID is still out there.”
Hospitalizations and patients needing intubations also continued to decline, according to state data.
The state reported two additional deaths today. Overall, New York has recorded 25,350 deaths and 438,772 cases of COVID-19.