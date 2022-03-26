OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Two were vaccinated and two were unvaccinated.
On Thursday, there were 29 people who tested positive for COVID-19.
It raised the total number of COVID-19 cases over the past two years of the pandemic to 18,096.
There have been 72 cases this week, 383 cases so far this month, 1,161 in February and 4,739 in January.
This week, 23 cases were reported in the southeastern part of the county which now totals 8,325 cases, 46% of all cases in the county.
There were 21 cases in the northeast where there have now been 3,582 cases. The southwest reported 13 cases this week for a total of 3,593. In the northwest there were 15 cases this week for a total of 2,591.
Thirty-seven of this week’s new cases were men and 35 were women. Men now total 8,620 cases and women now represent 9,476 of the cases.
There were 73 active cases on Friday.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker, Cattaraugus County’s average positivity for the seven days ending March 22 was 2.35%. This continues a downward trend of cases of the coronavirus in the county over the past month.
The data tracker listed 2 people hospitalized with COVID-19 over the previous seven days (through March 23), a rate of 2.7 per 100,000, which is down 46% from the prior seven-day period.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
To receive free test kits from the federal government go online to: https://www.covidtests.gov/ Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.
In New York state Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul reported 869 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 139 of whom were in the ICU. There were five deaths on Thursday. The average positivity over the past seven days was 2.14%.