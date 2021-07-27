OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
That makes eight new cases since Friday. The total number of residents diagnosed with the coronavirus now stands at 5,773. There have been 5,633 who have recovered and 109 deaths since April 2020.
Health department staff are currently following 31 active cases, four residents who are hospitalized and 175 in contact quarantine.
The positivity for Tuesday’s four COVID-19 cases was 1.1%, the seven-day rolling average was 1.4% and the 14 day average was 2.2%.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, county public health director, said there are now 31,200 residents who have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series and 33,663 people who have at least one vaccine dose.
That’s 53.2% of the 18 and older population and 43.8% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: