The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported a total of four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in residents over the weekend.
One new case was reported late Friday, another was reported late Saturday and two more cases were reported on Sunday by the health department. There have been a total of 129 COVID-19 cases in the county.
The department’s active positive COVID-19 caseload was 14 as of Sunday evening, as there are now 111 residents who have recovered from COVID-19.
The health department reported Sunday that the 128th confirmed case is a female resident who lives in the southeast quadrant of the county. She reported no significant travel history and reports being asymptomatic (no fever, no cough, no body aches, etc.), and denies being in contact with a known positive COVID-19 person.
She was tested for COVID-19 on Saturday as part of a pre-operation requirement prior to a surgical procedure and her test results indicated that she was positive for the virus.
The 129th confirmed case is male resident who lives in the southwest quadrant of the county, and who has recently arrived from California. He developed fever, cough and vomiting and was transported to a hospital where he was admitted, county health officials report.
The patient was tested for COVID-19 on Sunday and his test results indicated that he was positive for the virus.
On Saturday, the health department was notified of its 127th confirmed case, a female resident who lives in the northwest corner of the county who reported no significant travel history, or any direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person.
She had been asymptomatic for the most part, but recently hospitalized for a surgical procedure and thus was tested for the virus.
The 126th case, reported by the county Friday night, is a male resident who lives in the northeast corner of the county who reports traveling to Maryland during the first week of July. He recently developed fever, chills, body aches and fatigue and was tested for COVID-19 on July 27.
The department is working on contact tracing investigations for those individuals who the latest COVID-19-postive county residents have been in contact with and the places they have visited.
No new cases of infection were reported by Allegany County over the weekend. It’s last positive test for COVID-19 was reported on July 24.
NEW YORK STATE UPDATE
New York state has completed 6 million diagnostic COVID-19 tests, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office reported Sunday.
On Saturday, the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 dropped to 556, the lowest number since March 17, while there were three deaths and the three-day rolling average for deaths dropped to four, the lowest number since mid-March.
“We’ve now conducted over 6 million tests, and the numbers are just about where we want them to be, which is all very good news and says that our plan is working,” Cuomo said. “However, context is important, and there are storm clouds on the horizon in the form of new cases throughout the country and a lack of compliance here in the state, and I urge New Yorkers to stay New York Smart and local governments to properly enforce state guidance.”
The State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,070 establishments in New York City and Long Island Saturday and observed 36 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements.
The number of patients in intensive care units statewide was 143 on Saturday, down four from Friday, while the number of ICU patients with intubation was 71 (-1 from Friday).
With the three deaths Saturday the state’s confirmed total is 25,170.
Of the 58,961 tests conducted in New York state Saturday, 531, or 0.9%, were positive, which remains consistent with several weeks.
In Western New York, Saturday’s reported testing rate was 0.7% positive for COVID-19, down from Friday’s 1.1%.