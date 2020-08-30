LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Health Department was notified of four additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend — one on Saturday and three reported on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Allegany County reported one new case of COVID-19 on Sunday.
In Cattaraugus County, the health department’s active positive COVID-19 caseload was 22 on Sunday as the county’s total confirmed cases since the pandemic began reached 167. As of Sunday, 141 residents have recovered from COVID-19.
On Saturday, the health department said a female resident of the southwest corner of the county, who denied any significant travel history but reported being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person. She developed cough, shortness of breath and a sore throat. She was tested for COVID-19 on Friday and her results on Saturday indicated that she was positive.
The 165th confirmed case is a male resident of the southeast quadrant of the county, who denies any significant travel history or being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person. He was recently admitted into the hospital with complaints of cough, chills, shortness of breath, chest pains and pneumonia. He was tested for COVID-19 on Thursday and his test results Saturday indicated that he was positive for the virus.
The 166th confirmed case is a female resident of the southeast quadrant of the county, who denies any significant travel history. She is a direct contact of a positive COVID-19 person and recently developed fever and nausea. She was tested for COVID-19 Friday and her test results on Saturday indicated that she was positive for the virus.
The 167th confirmed case is a female resident of the southeast quadrant of the county, who denies any significant travel history or being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person. She developed fever, cough, sore throat, headaches and body aches. She was tested for COVID-19 on Saturday and her rapid test result indicated that she was positive for the virus.
The department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that they have been in contact with and the places that they have visited.
County health officials reiterate that if any residents experience fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches they should contact their health care provider (avoid going directly to an urgent care facility, or the emergency room before calling).
Finally, in an effort to determine the prevalence of the virus in our community, any resident interested in getting a swab test can register for a test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.
In Allegany County, health officials reported 93 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 88 people having recovered. As of Sunday there were 56 people in quarantine/isolation, while there have been 748 in precautionary quarantine after travel.
In Pennsylvania, one new case was reported in Potter County over the weekend, bringing the county total to 25. Potter County’s total includes 22 confirmed and three probable cases.
Case counts remained steady in other local counties, with McKean County remaining at 37; Elk County at 64; and Cameron County at 8.
NEW YORK STATE UPDATE
New York received results for 100,022 coronavirus tests on Saturday, a record high for testing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported on Sunday.
Of those, just 698 came back positive, for a positive rate of 0.69%.
“The state is doing extraordinarily well. Kudos to all New Yorkers,” Cuomo said Sunday. “It’s the community of the people of the state of New York acting out of mutuality and concern for one another.”
Hospitalizations continued to drop, with 429 people in hospitals throughout the state. However, while the caseloads are low and stable statewide, Cuomo said there are two concerning developments in Western New York and at SUNY Oneonta.
Recent tests in Western New York show the level of positive results at 1.6% — the highest regional results in the state, Cuomo said.
It’s even higher in Buffalo in recent days, the governor said. Recent tests results in that city came back positive 5.5% of the time, he said.
In Oneonta, the state has suspended all campus activities, including in-person classes, at SUNY Oneonta just one week into the semester. Officials have found 105 positive cases so far on campus.
The state reported eight deaths on Saturday. New York has reported 25,327 deaths since March and confirmed 434,100 cases.