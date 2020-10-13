Both Cattaraugus and Allegany counties reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The Cattaraugus County Healthy Department’s active positive COVID-19 caseload was 62 Tuesday as 238 residents have recovered. There have been 312 total cases in the county since March, with approximately 115 logged in the past few weeks.
All four cases reported Tuesday are female residents of the southeast quadrant of the county — the area where the vast majority of the county’s recent coronavirus infections have occurred — and two of the women are healthcare workers.
The four residents reported no travel outside the area and none were aware of any direct contact with anyone positive for the virus.
The health department said contact tracing is underway.
Any county resident interested in getting a swab test for the coronavirus may register for a test at https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10 or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.
In Allegany County, where the COVID-19 case total since March was 170 on Tuesday, active cases totaled 32, as there has been one death.
There were 285 residents in quarantine/isolation.
Legislature Chairman Curt Crandall also continued the county’s rolling 30-day state of emergency on Tuesday.
In Western New York, the positivity rate in coronavirus testing was 1.5%, up from 1.1% on Monday. Central New York had the highest rate on Tuesday at 2.3%, while the Southern Tier was at 2.2%.
OHIO, MICHIGAN and Virginia are back on New York state’s COVID-19 travel advisory list, the governor’s office reported Tuesday.
The three states have been on and off New York’s travel advisory list since it was implemented in June. No areas have been removed this week.
The advisory requires individuals who have traveled to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days.
The full, updated travel advisory list of states and territories follows: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, West Virginia and Wyoming.
In “red zone” focus areas included as part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Cluster Action Initiative, the positivity rate for test results reported Monday was 4.13% — up from the 3.70% on Sunday. The red zone areas are home to 2.8% of state’s population, yet had 12.3% of all positive cases reported Sunday to the state.
“Our numbers overall continue to remain steady, despite the micro-clusters that have popped up in certain pockets of the state,” Cuomo said in a press release Tuesday. “Our strategy is to continue to identify these clusters if and when they pop up, get even more refined in our targeting and attack them as needed.”
The governor said that going into the fall, and as the numbers nationwide are rising, New Yorkers must wear their masks and socially distance.
Within the red zone areas, there was a 4.13% positivity rate, Cuomo reported, while in the remainder of the state, not counting the red zones, there was a 1.2% positivity rate — the state’s overall positivity rate was 1.4%
Of the 118 new hospital admissions Monday, 49 (or 42%) were from several counties — Brooklyn, Queens, Rockland, Orange and Broome — where the state is tracking recent cluster outbreaks.
Cuomo said New York in June averaged 128 new admissions per day, 94 new admissions per day in July and 69 new daily admissions in August. The recent increase in daily hospital admissions has been primarily from the cluster areas the state is closely monitoring.
New York’s peak of total COVID patients in the hospital at one time was 18,825 on April 12.
Monday’s patient hospitalizations totaled 923 (+45), while there were 181 (-4) patients in ICUs, with 90 (+4) patients intubated.
There were 11 deaths dues to COVID-19 on Monday, pushing the state’s confirmed total to 25,598.