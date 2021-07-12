OLEAN — Four Ellicottville Central School graduates recently received scholarship awards from funds managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Alexander Hunt, Abigail Ploetz and Logan Fredrickson received the Kristen Hintz Memorial Scholarship for $1,400 each.
This scholarship, which came under Foundation’s management in 2017, is named in memory of Kristen Nicole Hintz, who was a senior at Ellicottville Central School and at the top of her class when a tragic auto accident cut her life short in 2000. A leader in her class, she was a multi-sport athlete who always gave her best and persevered through difficult situations. Her kindness touched all she met.
Students applying for this scholarship must include an essay that describes and explains what characteristics and qualities he/she possesses that makes him/her deserving of this scholarship, including information that reflects the how he/she demonstrate kindness and perseverance, qualities for which Kristen was known.
Hunt will study computer science at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Ploetz will attend Elmira College to study education. Fredrickson will study biochemistry at St. John Fisher College.
Hayly Fredrickson received the Paul and Mary Janowicz Memorial Scholarship for $500.
The Janowicz’s daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth Hanson and the late Paul Hanson, established the Paul and Mary Janowicz Memorial Fund with the foundation in 2014.
Each year, the fund makes possible a scholarship for students at Ellicottville Central School, where Mrs. Janowicz served as a bus driver. The Paul and Mary Janowicz Memorial Scholarship is given to graduating seniors who demonstrated academic excellence and plan to attend a 2- or 4-year college.
Hayly Fredrickson will also study biochemistry at St. John Fisher College.
Donations can be made to either of these funds at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, N.Y., 14760, or online at cattfoundation.org.