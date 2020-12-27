Four new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported over the weekend by Cattaraugus County health officials, three on Saturday and one on Sunday.
One new death was also reported by Allegany County health officials.
In Cattaraugus County, a 44-year-old man, a 92-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man each developed respiratory failure, leading to their deaths, the health department reported on Saturday. On Sunday, the department reported that a 65-year-old man also developed respiratory failure and succumbed to complications of the virus.
The latest death was the seventh reported in the county since Thursday; there have been 45 in Cattaraugus County due to COVID-19.
There were also 45 new cases of COVID-19 infection reported in the county over the weekend — 14 on Saturday and 32 on Sunday — pushing the county’s total to 2,296 since the beginning of the pandemic.
There were 536 active cases in the county and 37 residents hospitalized with the virus; 1,715 residents have recovered. There were 959 residents in quarantine either for confirmed or suspected exposure to COVID-19 or for travel.
The county’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 6.9%.
The percentages of COVID-19 cases for the four quadrants of the county remained consistent, the health department reported. There have been 1,313 cases reported in the southeast quadrant (57.2%), 365 in the southwest (15.9%), 360 in the northeast (15.7%) and 288 in the northwest (11.2%).
In Allegany County, the one reported death increased the county’s confirmed total to 53 — it was the third death reported in the past week.
There were 54 new cases of COVID-19 infection reported over the weekend — 27 each on Saturday and Sunday and pushing the county’s total to 1,769 since the beginning of the pandemic.
There were 174 active cases in Allegany County as of Sunday; 1,542 county residents have recovered from the virus. There were 819 residents in quarantine, an increase from the 802 reported on Saturday.
In nearby Pennsylvania, area counties reported an increase of 137 cases over the weekend.
McKean County reported 58 new cases for a total of 1,560 and two new deaths, bringing the total to 16 individuals who have passed away due to COVID-19.
Elk County had an increase of 35 cases, bringing the total to 1,299. There have been 14 deaths in the county. Cameron County saw three new cases, bringing the county’s total to 134, with one death.
Potter County saw 41 new cases reported over the weekend, bringing its total to 558. The county reported one new death, increasing the total to 13.