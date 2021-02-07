BELMONT — Four new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in Allegany County, while one local school district will continue remote learning due to a shortage of bus drivers.
The Allegany County Department of Health reported Sunday that the new cases — along with 25 reported Saturday — brought the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 2,728. Of those cases, 2,560 have resulted in recoveries. The state Department of Health reports 79 deaths of county residents, with 55 deaths occurring in Allegany County.
The number of quarantines rose to 10,041 to date, with 454 active quarantines and 9,587 expired.
Officials reported that if someone’s life is in imminent danger, call 911. Other hotlines are available for those in need:
- COVID-19 Emotional Support Hotline: (844) 863-9314
- Allegany County Crisis Hotline: (888) 448-3367
- Allegany County Community Services: (585) 593-1991 (Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: (800) 273-TALK (8255)
- NYS Text Line: Text “GOT5” to 741741
- Veterans’ Crisis Lifeline: (822) 273-8255 (Press 1)
For additional COVID-19 questions and information, call the health department at (585) 268-9250, email healthinfo@alleganyco.com, or visit www.alleganyco.com or the county’s Facebook page.
County officials reported that they have begun reporting statistics via a County Dashboard at https://arcg.is/0KGnyu in order to keep data more up-to-date and to eliminate issues with different agencies reporting different numbers for the same metrics. For example, the county reports 54 deaths to date, compared to the state’s figure, as some agencies in different counties do not report deaths of county residents directly to the county for tabulation.
BOLIVAR-RICHBURG Central School District will continue a complete switch to virtual classes until Feb. 22, district officials reported via Facebook.
Beginning Friday and running through this week, in-person classes will begin after the February break from school.
“We understand that this is an inconvenience for our families, but we do not have enough bus drivers to provide transportation during this period,” district officials said in the announcement.
Not affected by the switch are BOCES-CTE students, who will be transported to the Belmont CTE from the junior-senior high school on the regular schedule. In addition, special needs students will continue to be transported to out-of-district programs as long as they are not in quarantine. After-school winter sports practices and games are also unaffected.
“We will continue to put the safety of our students, families, faculty and staff first,” officials said. “We will all get through this difficult crisis together as a school community.”