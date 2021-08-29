COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police reported Sunday a third apparent incident of someone impersonating police in Potter County.
State police said that at approximately 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Coudersport-based troopers investigated a report of two individuals impersonating a public servant on Route 244 in Oswayo borough.
According to the report, the suspect vehicle was described as a white Mercury Grand Marquis with a black front push bar and a long, blue and white light bar inside the windshield. The suspect vehicle followed a vehicle driven by a 49-year-old woman on Brizzie Hollow Road and then Pierce Hill Road, where they activated their light bar and stopped the driver.
The woman told troopers two persons exited the vehicle and began walking to her vehicle. Upon realizing the suspects were not legitimate police officers, the woman driver sped from the scene.
Troopers said the woman described the suspects as two white males wearing brown sweatshirts with their hoods up over their heads, and dark-colored jeans.
The police report emphasized that this is the third occurrence troopers are investigating regarding impersonating a public servant, and the suspects and suspect vehicles are very similar in both instances.
State police offered the following recommendation in the case someone is being stopped and is not sure if it is actually a police officer:
- Activate four-way lights.
- Call 911 and report that you are being stopped and inquire if it is actually a police officer.
- If you do not have service to call 911, drive to a well-lit area and/or a public location where other people would be present.
State police in Coudersport are asking the public for assistance in locating the suspects and the suspect vehicle. Anyone who has any information regarding the above incidents are asked to call PSP Coudersport at (814) 274-8690.