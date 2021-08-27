OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 38 new COVID-19 cases and three new hospitalizations on Friday as the Delta variant continues to spread in the county.
There have now been 6,104 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus since March 2020. There are 5,817 people who have recovered and 112 people have died from COVID-19 — two in the past week.
Health department staff are following 175 active cases including 10 who are hospitalized. They are also following 502 people in contact quarantine.
There are now 3,218 people in the southeast part of the county who have contracted COVID-19, 1,169 residents of the northeast part of the county, 947 in the southwest and 770 in the northwest.
There have been 3,243 women in the county who contracted the coronavirus and 2,861 men.
After nearly two months of a relatively low number of new cases, Cattaraugus County has joined more than 50 other New York counties in the “red zone” of high transmissibility of COVID-19.
In counties with a high rate of community transmission — 100 or more cases per 100,000 over seven days, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people wear masks indoors to help reduce new cases including rare breakthrough cases where fully vaccinated individuals contract the coronavirus a second time.
Cattaraugus County Legislature Chairman Howard VanRensselaer ordered a 24-hour directive that “strongly encouraged” the public to wear masks in the County Center “for the safety and welfare of the County Legislators, County staff, as well as the public attendees of the Legislative Board Meeting” due to the Delta variant.
Only a few of the 75 or so attendees at the meeting and none of the 15 county legislators wore a mask.
The county’s vaccination rate is lower than the state average.
The overwhelming majority of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are among residents who are unvaccinated, health officials emphasize.
There are 32,476 residents who have completed their vaccine series and 35,211 people with at least one vaccine dose. That is 55.3% of the 18 and older population and 45.8 % of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose., the seven-day rolling average was 4.8% and the 14-day average was 3.9%.
There were 144 cases of COVID-19 in the county this week: 15 on Saturday, nine on Sunday, 14 on Monday, 8 on Tuesday, 22 on Wednesday, 34 on Thursday and 38 on Friday. There were two deaths this week from COVID-19.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10.
Watkins said the county’s daily tracker at https://cattaraugus-county-coronavirus-response-cattco.hub.arcgis.com/ provides COVID-19 data.
In nearby Pennsylvania, the numbers of new cases of COVID-19 are rising, with three counties considered at high levels of community transmission.
On Friday, the CDC indicated Elk, Potter and Cameron counties were at high levels of transmission. McKean County is one step lower, in the category of substantial level of transmission.
On Friday, McKean County had reported eight new cases since Thursday, and 35 cases in the past week.
In Elk County, 39 new cases were reported over the past week, while Potter County reported 19 new cases over the time period. Cameron County saw eight new cases this week.