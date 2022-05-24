OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 37 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and 312 active cases.
The new cases included 26 residents who had been vaccinated and 11 who were unvaccinated. There have now been 20,056 people who have tested positive through the health department.
In addition, 16 people reported positive at-home test results to the health department Tuesday. Over the past several months, 2,084 people have reported positive at-home tests results.
There have been 1,193 cases this month. That compares to 740 cases in April, 411 in March, 1,161 in February and 4,739 in January — the monthly record in cases so far in the pandemic.
Of this month’s COVID-19 cases, 583 were women and 610 were men. There have now been 10,467 women and 9,589 men diagnosed with COVID-19 since March 2020.
The southeast part of the county has now reported 9,215 cases including 577 so far this month. There have been 3,970 cases in the southwest including 244 this month, 3,971 in the northeast including 202 this month and 2,900 in the northwest including 170 so far this month.
Cattaraugus County’s average positivity for the seven days ending Saturday was 14.94%. There have been eight new hospital admissions in the seven days ending Sunday and 204 new cases in the seven days ending Monday.
With the county and most of the rest of the state in a high community transmission zone, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people wear a mask when indoors in public and on public transportation.